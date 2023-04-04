Martin hails ‘incredible perseverance’ of Ahern in brokering peace deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Martin hails ‘incredible perseverance’ of Ahern in brokering peace deal

By Press Association
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (PA)
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has paid tribute to his predecessor Bertie Ahern in his “truly remarkable work” in helping broker the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

Mr Martin made the comments at an event held in Dublin’s UCD to commemorate the role his Fianna Fail party played in the peace negotiations that led to a deal that would largely bring the Troubles to an end.

His praise comes after Mr Ahern rejoined Fianna Fail 10 years after quitting as efforts began within the party to expel him following the findings of a tribunal.

Since rejoining earlier this year, former taoiseach Mr Ahern has urged reporters to avoid “all kinds of speculation” on whether he would make a bid for the Aras, suggesting that the 2025 Irish presidential election is too far away to clarify whether he intends to run.

Despite a row between the two leaders as Mr Ahern left the party a decade ago, warm words were exchanged between them as they reflected on the peace deal which Mr Ahern is widely credited as helping broker.

Mr Ahern also addressed the crowd in UCD’s O’Reilly Hall on Tuesday night, where he described Mr Martin as “a fantastic taoiseach – you did this country a great service”.

He added that he “(appreciated) your quiet wisdom in Northern Ireland” and in “working harmoniously” with Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, saying: “I know the agreement is in the hands of guardians who really cared and were protect it safely”.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin
Tanaiste Micheal Martin was described by Mr Ahern as a ‘fantastic taoiseach’ (PA)

Concluding his speech, Mr Ahern said: “A lot done, a lot to do. I’m sorry I left so many things for you, Tanaiste.”

“It pains us all that the institutions are down at the moment. But I think we fully understand why and hopefully before too long that we will get back to it. It might take a few months but I think we will,” he said.

Mr Martin then told the audience: “For every one of us, it was a privilege to serve in those days, and to support the truly remarkable work of taoiseach Bertie Ahern on behalf of our country.

“With the eyes of the world on him, and working hand in hand with two major international leaders in Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, he showed a skill and determination which helped deliver genuinely historic progress.

“And I witnessed along with (former taoiseach Brian Cowen) and others an incredible perseverance. He was, if he doesn’t mind me saying so, obsessed with the issue, and never gave up and persevered.

“This continued right up to the dramatic and once-unthinkable deal which brought Ian Paisley and his party to fully participate in the Executive created by the agreement.”

Mr Martin then also praised Mr Ahern’s patience in giving the late David Trimble, the leader of the UUP and the inaugural First Minister of Northern Ireland, time to make his decision.

He recalled a time when there were whispers within Cabinet about when Mr Trimble would make a decision, when Mr Ahern “hushed” the ministers and listed all the unionist leaders.

Mr Martin said that that was Mr Ahern’s way of showing the “extraordinary risks” that Mr Trimble was taking and that Mr Ahern had the “patience” to facilitate him in making the decision.

“We all know what happened after that,” Mr Martin said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented