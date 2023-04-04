Kate Bosworth and Justin Long announce they are engaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long announce they are engaged

By Press Association
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth (Doug Peters/PA)
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth (Doug Peters/PA)

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have announced they are engaged, with the actress describing it as “the most romantic and honest and loving proposal”.

On Tuesday’s episode of Long’s Life Is Short podcast, the US actors revealed the news and shared their story of when Long, 44, popped the question.

The couple explained they wanted to tell their own story now after speculation began when Bosworth, 40, was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the Vanity Fair Party last month.

On the podcast, Long revealed he had planned a “special thing” around Bosworth’s 40th birthday in January, but that around a month before personal circumstances had thrown them off course.

“Things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings,” the Jeepers Creepers actor said.

The Blue Crush actress added that they had “just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist”.

“We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need’,” she recalled.

“I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin… I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’

“And he really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you’.

“And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that’, and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you’.”

Long admitted: “The words just came out so naturally.”

Reflecting on the moment, Bosworth said: “I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.”

The couple also posted a series of photos to their Instagram accounts to announce the podcast and tease the happy news.

“She said yes… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions,” Long wrote alongside a photo of the pair beaming while Bosworth flashes her engagement ring.

He added: “One day the incredibly talented @katebosworth will be on this podcast and talk about her years of memorable acting performances but on this episode we mostly talk about… the events that lead up to her agreeing to spend her life with this very very lucky podcast host.

“It felt like a leap to talk about something so personal so publicly but I’ve found that the scary things become much easier when you commit to the truth… and to a partner as loving and safe as Catherine Ann Bosworth.”

Among the other photos, the couple can be seen smiling at each other over a cake and kissing each other as Long holds Bosworth’s hand.

Bosworth also shared a series of sweet photos as she promoted the podcast on Instagram, adding: “If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you.”

The actress was previously married to filmmaker Michael Polish while Long formerly was in relationships with Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried.

