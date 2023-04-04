Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United players they must ‘act as robots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United players they must ‘act as robots’

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saw his side beaten by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA).
Erik ten Hag says there is no place at Manchester United for players lacking hunger as he looks to transform his squad into winning machines.

There has been a noticeable improvement since the Dutchman arrived from Ajax last summer, although there have been some embarrassing jolts along the way.

The 6-3 defeat at Manchester City in October and last month’s record-breaking 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool were chastening moments, as was Sunday’s meek 2-0 loss at top-four rivals Newcastle.

Ten Hag bemoaned his players’ lack of hunger at St James’ Park, just as he did after the 4-0 defeat at Wednesday’s opponents Brentford in his second match in charge.

Asked if he is concerned certain players will never get the message about hunger and passion, given the issue is still rearing its head eight months on, he said: “When they can’t get this (message), then they are in the wrong place.

“I agree we dropped (at Newcastle), so we returned to old habits but also know there are fluctuations because persons are not robots.

“But we have to act as robots, we have to act as machines.

“We can expect and we have to expect and demand from our players that they match the standards, so when we are not doing (that) we are disappointed because that is our job.”

When asked if this group can become robots, performing week in, week out, he said: “Yeah, because we have shown (in) so many games we did it.

“Very strong belief, very strong confidence, very strong passion, the togetherness we had. We have shown it in many games and in big games.

“We have shown we can win the games, but you have to do it every time because that is the demand on the top player.

“That is the expectation Manchester United and the fans have from our team and from our players so they have to do it.”

Ten Hag dismissed Rio Ferdinand’s suggestion that United’s players have “downed tools” since winning the Carabao Cup but said the players know losses like Sunday are “not the standard for a Manchester United team”.

Manchester United were well beaten at Newcastle
However, the Dutchman is not getting caught up “in the emotion after one defeat” and retains belief in his players as they fight for more silverware and Champions League qualification.

“I trust my players and they deserve it because they gave the performances,” Ten Hag said. “We are in the right position, but we had a bad really start to the season.

“When you go to Newcastle and deliver this, that is far below the standards, far below the performance we can expect.”

Among the individuals picked out for criticism on Sunday was frontman Wout Weghorst.

The on-loan Burnley striker has only scored twice in 19 matches since joining in January and ex-United captain Gary Neville said he “isn’t good enough”.

“I also saw another comment from Gary Neville when he reflected on the performance of Wout and that with Wout we are quite successful,” Ten Hag said.

“I think that’s the evidence, so that is what I can say about that. I am happy with him because he’s doing a good job for this team.”

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial is available again for Manchester United (Isacc Parkin/PA).

Weghorst may not have to play as much now after Martial made his return from a two-month lay-off at Newcastle – a moment the forward will hope can kickstart an injury-hit campaign.

“First place, he’s frustrated for himself,” Ten Hag added. “He’s the player who’s most in the gym. He doesn’t want to be there, he wants to be on the pitch.

“But of course for our team in the first place it’s frustrating and second for a manager as well because when your best players are available you have more chance of winning games.

“I only have to refer to Liverpool home, to Man City home when he was available and then he makes a difference.

“But it’s the same for Casemiro, for (Christian) Eriksen, who are very important players but when they are not available we still have to win.”

