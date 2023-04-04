Adam Sadler taking game-by-game approach as Leicester lose to Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Sadler taking game-by-game approach as Leicester lose to Aston Villa

By Press Association
Leicester caretaker manager Adam Sadler gestures on the touchline during the game against Aston Villa (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester caretaker manager Adam Sadler gestures on the touchline during the game against Aston Villa (Tim Goode/PA)

Interim boss Adam Sadler does not know how long he will be in charge of Leicester as life after Brendan Rodgers began with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sadler and fellow first-team coach Mike Stowell were placed in caretaker charge after Rodgers left on Sunday, 24 hours after the loss to Crystal Palace sent the Foxes into the bottom three.

They stayed there after another late defeat on Tuesday, with Bertrand Traore’s 87th-minute goal earning Villa the three points which enhanced their European qualification hopes.

Bertrand Traore, centre right, celebrates his late winner for Aston Villa against Leicester
Bertrand Traore, centre right, celebrates his late winner (Tim Goode/PA)

The Foxes had looked like earning a point with 10 men after Harvey Barnes’ brilliant goal before half-time cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener.

But the game turned on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s 70th-minute red card which came for two bookings in six minutes, with Traore going on to have the final say.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha made the decision to sack Rodgers in order to beat the drop, so it seems implausible that a new manager will not be appointed imminently.

But Sadler is ready to lead the team for as long as asked.

“The club have asked me to take the game tonight, that’s what I have done, I know nothing more than that at this stage,” Sadler said.

Adam Sadler shouts instructions to his Leicester side
Adam Sadler shouts instructions to his Leicester side (Tim Goode/PA)

“It’s Mike Stowell and me, it’s a partnership, we have tried to pull the guys together over the last couple of days. It has been one of mixed emotions, losing Brendan was a difficult one, he is a top manager we know, but he is also an excellent man and somebody close to all of us here.

“But the club made a decision.

“We don’t know anything beyond that at this stage so let’s see what happens over the next few days.

“Until we hear different Mike and I will continue to give everything for the football club, we have been here a long time, we know the people inside out, they know us so if it continues to be us we will give everything for the football club.”

Rodgers’ exit marked the end of a four-year tenure where he led the club to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes and a historic FA Cup success in 2021.

Brendan Rodgers, right, celebrates Leicester's FA Cup win with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha
Brendan Rodgers, right, brought an FA Cup to Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Sadler added: “Of course it was a difficult one for everybody. Brendan has built very good relationships with everyone at the club.

“He is a good man, so it was difficult, but the job of Mike and me was to try and turn the attention to the game.

“That’s all we could do. There will be a time for reflection down the line, but we are in this situation and we have to face it.”

For Villa, a fifth win from six games gives them a real chance of qualifying for Europe as Unai Emery continues to surpass expectations.

And Emery says his side are candidates for a top-six finish.

“First we have to be consistent now in the top 10,” the Spaniard said.

“Now we can add another step of thinking to be a candidate to be in the European position but it is going to be difficult because Brighton, Brentford, they are playing very well. We are now with them.

“Chelsea and Liverpool have to be in Europe next year, they will fight for it, but we can have ambition and motivation to try to be a candidate.

“We have to add a new target in the next matches because we can be candidates, we are going to be very demanding and don’t relax or don’t stop.”

