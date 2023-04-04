Evan Ferguson can become a great player – Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Evan Ferguson can become a great player – Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

By Press Association
Evan Ferguson earned the praise of boss Roberto De Zerbi (John Walton/PA)
Evan Ferguson earned the praise of boss Roberto De Zerbi (John Walton/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi believes Evan Ferguson can become a “great player” after the teenage striker’s stunning flicked finish helped boost Brighton’s quest for European qualification.

Republic of Ireland international Ferguson set Albion on course for a 2-0 Premier League success at relegation-threatened Bournemouth by stylishly turning home Kaoru Mitoma’s cross in the 28th minute.

Victory at the Vitality Stadium was sealed by substitute Julio Enciso’s first goal for the club in added time as the sixth-placed Seagulls moved to within four points of the Champions League spots.

Head coach De Zerbi, who allayed fears about knocks suffered by influential midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, is excited about the potential of 18-year-old Ferguson.

“Evan is very young,” said the Italian.

“His best quality is to score and it’s a very important quality but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, to play more for the team.

“In my work I have to make results but I have to help my players to improve, to progress. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan.

“I’m proud for him, I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player.”

In-form Ferguson’s fourth goal in as many games for club and country was his eighth in all competitions during his breakthrough season on the south coast.

He came into Brighton’s starting XI in place of Danny Welbeck after missing Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford due to a minor injury.

A big win in Dorset was far from straightforward as Albion were made to sweat by their lowly hosts before 19-year-old Paraguayan Enciso eventually put the result beyond doubt with his milestone strike.

Brighton’s evening was tempered slightly by World Cup winner Mac Allister, who was replaced by Enciso, and Caicedo limping off in the final 17 minutes.

But De Zerbi offered a positive update on the pair.

Asked about Ecuador international Caicedo, he said: “It’s not a big problem. For Alex the same.

“Alex had a small problem at the end of the first half and I didn’t want to take any risks because both are very important and I didn’t want to lose them.”

Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore squandered a golden first-half opportunity to equalise before the beaten home side slipped back into the relegation zone on goal difference.

Cherries boss Gary O’Neil said: “We missed some big chances. They converted one very difficult one in the first half.

“Brighton are a good side when you open up spaces. We had a real good go at it.

“We were aggressive against a very good side.

“As a whole, I thought the game was there for us but we didn’t manage to take some really good chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Evan Ferguson earned the praise of boss Roberto De Zerbi (John Walton/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Evan Ferguson earned the praise of boss Roberto De Zerbi (John Walton/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented