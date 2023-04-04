Steve Cooper not thinking about his future as Nottingham Forest lose to Leeds By Press Association April 4 2023, 11.21pm Share Steve Cooper not thinking about his future as Nottingham Forest lose to Leeds Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4278616/steve-cooper-not-thinking-about-his-future-as-nottingham-forest-lose-to-leeds/ Copy Link Steve Cooper’s side threw away the lead to lose to Leeds (David Davies/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court 2 Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog 3 Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years… 4 Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee… 5 Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight 6 Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned 7 JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in… 3 8 ‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 12 9 Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms 10 Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo… 2 More from The Courier Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid… Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new… Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club… Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99 Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival Editor's Picks St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years to live Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield set for second biggest crowd in a decade as ticket sales for clash with title-chasing Dark Blues likely to eclipse 4,000 ‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor Fleet of ‘driverless’ buses to launch on Forth Road Bridge in May 50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar’s young mums Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo fears Most Commented 1 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 2 Xplore Dundee admits staff pay talks ongoing despite fares rise 3 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 4 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 5 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 6 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre 7 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 8 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing rural affairs offer