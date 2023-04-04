Can’t ask for more – Bruno hails Chelsea’s attitude in draw with Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can’t ask for more – Bruno hails Chelsea’s attitude in draw with Liverpool

By Press Association
Bruno Saltor, centre, took charge of Chelsea for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)
Bruno Saltor said he “could not ask for more” from his players after the interim Chelsea manager oversaw a frustrating goalless draw against Liverpool in his first match in charge.

There was little to suggest much had changed in the 48 hours since Bruno replaced Graham Potter, who was abruptly sacked on Sunday after failing to turn around the team’s ailing fortunes.

Potter’s spell in charge had been dogged by the inability of his team to score, with Stamford Bridge having seen the fewest goals of any Premier League ground this season, and that trend continued against a Liverpool side who dug in and thwarted Chelsea.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, left, and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana battle for the ball
As under their former boss, the Blues dominated in terms of chances created and put pressure on the visitors with a lively first-half display of harrying and high pressing.

That intensity dwindled after half-time as the game petered out into a fifth scoreless game for Chelsea at home in 2023.

They had goals from Reece James and Kai Havertz ruled out by VAR as fortune refused to turn in their favour.

However, Bruno believed his players showed heart and was eager to play up their efforts in the wake of Potter’s sudden departure.

“We created enough chances to win the game,” he said. “Two goals disallowed. The boys gave everything, they played with their heart. You can’t ask for more.

Reece James fires home before his goal was disallowed
“It’s execution. They’re in front of the goal. They’re human beings. The confidence has to be there.

“Sometimes when one (chance is missed, others) after is a consequence. We just need to keep helping the boys. They’ve been going through a lot as well. It’s been a tough season for them.

“I know they miss chances. But what the they could affect the most was the attitude and the effort, that was there.

“They score a lot of goals in training. But coming to a game is completely different.

“It’s been really difficult for them. It’s not the first time they been in this situation this season. As a player you invest a lot in the manager. There’s been good relationships with Graham and the players. The players have suffered as well.”

Bruno was unexpectedly thrust into the manager’s seat after Potter’s departure, having joined Chelsea alongside him from Brighton in September.

Graham Potter, left, and Bruno Saltor in Chelsea training
He admitted before the game that he had little experience of management and had never selected a starting XI before.

“It was difficult to enjoy,” he added. “Really difficult. Sad, disappointment. But I’ve just been trying to focus on being the best version of myself, trying to help the boys, be supportive, and just focusing in hour after hour, day by day.”

With Chelsea having embarked on a thorough process with no set timescale in the search for Potter’s replacement, Bruno was unable to say whether he expects to still be in charge for the team’s visit to Wolves on Saturday.

“As it stands I expect to go home and rest, focus on day by day,” he said. “The owners know the staff are going to be as professional as we can, to represent this club as best we can. We know the standards here.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose team have suffered their own travails and had lost their previous three in all competitions, was satisfied that his players put in the effort required to stop the rot.

Jurgen Klopp, left, hugs Bruno Saltor after the game
“The recovery, the desire to sort the situation, I liked,” said Klopp. “Nil-nil. Not the most spectacular one, but a step for us. A little step, but a step in the right direction.

“I don’t expect us to have no confidence, but I know we have to put the hard work first. It’s not a situation where you go out with backheels and one-twos. We have to fight through. I know that’s not what people want to hear, but you cannot change that.

“I saw a really good attitude from my team tonight and that’s what I wanted to see. This is the basis for the rest of the season.”

Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
