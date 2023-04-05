Jacinda Ardern joins trustees for Prince of Wales’ environment award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacinda Ardern joins trustees for Prince of Wales’ environment award

By Press Association
New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has joined the board of trustees for the Prince of Wales’ environmental award.

Ms Ardern, 42, resigned in January after six years in charge, saying she did not have “enough in the tank” to continue.

William created The Earthshot Prize in 2021 to support projects aimed at protecting the planet.

Scheduled to run annually until 2030, winners receive a £1 million grant for their environmental work.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

William said: “It is an honour to welcome Jacinda to The Earthshot Prize team.

“Her lifelong commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.”

He continued: “Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to.

“Her encouragement and advice was crucial to the prize’s early success.”

Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat
The Prince of Wales speaks to The Earthshot Prize’s 2022 finalists (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In September 2022, Ms Ardern spoke on behalf of William at The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York following the death of the Queen.

She said she was “humbled and excited” to work with the Earthshot team.

“Since its inception, I’ve believed Earthshot’s power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism,” she said.

“Solutions are within our reach if we invest, support and accelerate them globally.”

The board of trustees is chaired by Christiana Figueres, co-founder of Global Optimism and former UN climate chief who was responsible for the delivery of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015.

