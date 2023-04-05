Report to set out details on compensation for victims of infected blood scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Report to set out details on compensation for victims of infected blood scandal

By Press Association
An independent inquiry into the infected blood scandal was releasing a second interim report on Wednesday (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
An independent inquiry into the infected blood scandal was releasing a second interim report on Wednesday (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Details on compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal is expected to be set out in a report.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

An independent inquiry into the scandal will release a second interim report on Wednesday morning, setting out the framework for compensation to the victims.

It will refer back to recommendations in an independent report by Sir Robert Francis KC, who said to ministers in June 2022 that victims should receive interim payments of at least £100,000.

However, the report is expected to go into further details beyond what was set out by Sir Robert, and will be wider than just a response to the recommendations.

In 2017, then-prime minister Theresa May ordered the public inquiry into what she called an “appalling tragedy which should simply never have happened”.

An estimated 2,400 patients died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Thousands of adults and approximately 380 children received infected blood products or transfusions during treatment by the NHS, the inquiry has heard.

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

In October 2022, the Government said thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal would receive interim compensation payments of £100,000 by the end of the month.

The Government said in January 2023 interim compensation payments of about £400 million showed it accepts its “moral responsibility” to help victims.

Chaired by former High Court judge Sir Brian Langstaff, the inquiry examined the support provided to patients following infection, questions of consent, and whether there was a cover-up.

Sir Robert said in his report there would be a “strong moral case” for offering money to victims, independent of any issue of legal liability or culpability, if certain criteria were met.

He previously said: “There are those who fear they will not survive long enough to see, let alone enjoy, the fruits of an award of compensation.”

Sam Stein KC, representing 23 people affected by infected blood or blood products, including relatives who supported a partner through terminal illness, told the Infected Blood Inquiry in February they had “truly lived through the worst of times”.

In the final closing submissions to the inquiry, after almost four years of evidence heard around the UK, Mr Stein said of the victims he represents: “Our clients have been infected, affected and killed by this scandal.

“Our clients’ lives have been devastated and derailed by their and their loved ones’ exposure to infected blood products.”

The DHSC’s written closing submissions to the inquiry, dated December 16 last year, said the department accepted that “things happened that should not have happened” and that no statements made on its behalf should detract from its “unreserved” apology.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
An independent inquiry into the infected blood scandal was releasing a second interim report on Wednesday (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
3

More from The Courier

Kwame Thomas scored his first Dundee goal as he made it 7-0 against Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hoping luck has changed for Kwame Thomas after getting off…
Darren Petrie.
Dundee man repeatedly zapped homeless centre 'bully' with stun gun
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
'Incredible' Ryan McGowan makes seamless St Johnstone return
The Angus Rural Mobility Hub (or ARM Hub) will provide a link for commuters between Dundee and Aberdeen. Visualisations of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub for illustration only. Image: Angus Council.
How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey
Alan Scott has now been banned for life seven times.
Pretend steering wheel is a snake, sheriff tells Dundee driver as he imposes SEVENTH…
Critics say the new path is too narrow for wheelchair users. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay
Georgina Parkins says she 'worked really hard and found my own style'. Image: Georgina Parkins.
Joy as Aberfeldy woman who 'wasn't particularly good' at art wins coveted spot at…
St Andrews has been named Scotland's second most expensive seaside town. Image: Zoopla
St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries

Editor's Picks

Most Commented