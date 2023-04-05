Ofcom ‘concerned’ about Microsoft and Amazon domination of cloud market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofcom ‘concerned’ about Microsoft and Amazon domination of cloud market

By Press Association
Billions of people worldwide rely on the cloud (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ofcom could call in the competition regulator after finding “concerns” in the cloud services market, a backbone of the online world which is dominated by two companies.

The telecoms regulator proposed on Wednesday that the Competition and Markets Authority open its own probe into the sector amid concerns customers find barriers in their way when trying to switch suppliers.

The cloud space is dominated by two players, Amazon and Microsoft, which together hold an approximate 60%-70% market share.

Ofcom said it was “particularly concerned” about the two companies’ practices because of their dominant position.

Millions of people and businesses have come to rely on cloud computing in recent years.

The cloud loosely refers to a series of massive servers around the world which users can tap into to store photographs or emails, or run software from.

Ofcom said there was still competition in the sector, with innovative products and discounts offered to new customers.

However, it was concerned for customers trying to move from one cloud supplier to another.

The massive suppliers charge “significantly higher” fees than smaller providers to move data out of the cloud and to another company’s servers, Ofcom said.

Users might also struggle to use more than one company’s services at the same time because the leading firms prevent some of their services working effectively alongside those from other suppliers.

“There is a risk that the features we have identified could lead the market to concentrate further towards the market leaders,” Ofcom said.

It said the Competition and Markets Authority would be best-placed to investigate this further.

Fergal Farragher, the Ofcom director who led its study into the sector, said: “We’ve done a deep dive into the digital backbone of our economy and uncovered some concerning practices, including by some of the biggest tech firms in the world.

“High barriers to switching are already harming competition in what is a fast-growing market.

“We think more in-depth scrutiny is needed, to make sure it’s working well for people and businesses who rely on these services.”

Ofcom said it would take feedback on its findings until mid May and would make its final decision in October.

Microsoft said: “We look forward to continuing our engagement with Ofcom on their cloud services market study.

“We remain committed to ensuring the UK cloud industry stays highly competitive, and to supporting the transformative potential of cloud technologies to help accelerate growth across the UK economy.”

Amazon Web Services said: “These are interim findings and AWS will continue to work with Ofcom ahead of the publication of its final report.

“The UK has a thriving and diverse IT industry with customers able to choose between a wide variety of IT providers.

“At AWS, we design our cloud services to give customers the freedom to build the solution that is right for them, with the technology of their choice.

“This has driven increased competition across a range of sectors in the UK economy by broadening access to innovative, highly secure, and scalable IT services.”

