Division still present in ceasefire generation, say women born in April 1998

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Division still present in ceasefire generation, say women born in April 1998

By Press Association
Eavann Mallon (Liam McBurney/PA)
Eavann Mallon (Liam McBurney/PA)

Two women who were born during the month the Good Friday Agreement was signed have said the legacy of division from the Troubles in Northern Ireland is still affecting the ceasefire generation.

Eavann Mallon was born on April 14 1998, and Hannah Knott was born on April 4.

Ms Mallon grew up near Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and went to a Catholic primary and secondary school.

Ms Knott lived in England until she was 10 before moving to Northern Ireland and attending an integrated primary and secondary school.

Ms Mallon said she realised there was still division in Northern Ireland when her primary school took part in an outreach scheme where the pupils met children from the local Protestant school.

“It was only whenever we started having those outreaches, whenever I was maybe, like, six or seven, that it suddenly occurred to me that these people have a totally different background to what I had,” she said.

Ms Knott said her background made her aware of divisions in Northern Ireland but as she attended an integrated primary school and high school, she only realised the importance of community background and religion when she was in her teens.

“So it never really struck me too much until I was, like, maybe 14, 15, I started to have my own friend group and they were all on ‘the one side’,” she said.

“That was when I was like, ‘Oh, it’s actually a really big deal here’, because obviously, in England, no one talks about it. It’s not a discussed thing.”

Hannah Knott, who was born in April 1998, photographed in Belfast, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 30 2023. See PA story ULSTER Agreement Babies. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Hannah Knott (Liam McBurney/PA)

Both women said the legacy of division from the Troubles is still felt in Northern Ireland.

“I’ve definitely noticed the impact of it,” Ms Mallon said.

“I remember one of my good friends that I met at university, a couple of my good friends had very English names, and I remember meeting them and whenever I got talking to them about it I just assumed that they were Protestant because my sort of experience with it was people with Irish names were Catholic and people with English names were Protestant.

“I was meeting people who have very English names and then they were saying that they’re cut from the same cloth that I am.”

Ms Knott said: “I remember talking to my friend once and getting into a big argument.

“She was going on about the border and how much she was passionate about keeping our border, and I was like, ‘It’s a line on the map, doesn’t really matter that much’. That was exactly what I said and she had a full on fallout with me.

“And that’s when I think I really realised that people really care about this, even if they don’t know what it is that they’re actually annoyed about.”

Ms Knott said there is no formal education about the contents of the Good Friday Agreement in schools.

“Where I’ve learned the most about the Good Friday Agreement was that episode of Derry Girls, because before that, apart from the fact that I knew that it was a good thing that ended a lot of issues, I knew nothing about it,” she said.

Derry Girls mural
A Derry Girls mural in the Northern Ireland city (Alamy/PA)

“I do not remember getting taught about it in school, in the slightest, to be honest.”

Ms Mallon said it is important for the ceasefire generation to know what is in the Good Friday Agreement.

“I think it’s more important than ever that young people know what the Good Friday is, how it came about, what it means and what we need to do with it, to allow the older generation to see that change isn’t as scary as they might think,” she said.

Ms Mallon said she would like to see people being more accepting of others’ opinions in the next 25 years.

“You can’t change someone else’s opinion. You can try to understand it, then they can start to open themselves up to the idea that they all exist,” she said.

“It may be easier to try and find a solution that suits maybe not everybody but the majority.”

Ms Knott said: “If anyone is going into politics that are our age and that are passionate about it, I think the best thing is just community, bringing everybody together.

“It sounds so simple but that is what I think is missing.

“The fact people our age are going into politics is, I think, a very positive thing because we’re kind of removed from the actual act of it.

“We’re removed from seeing the streets destroyed and seeing the actual fighting, we can take a step back and look at our perspective.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
The incident happened at Kandy, Seagate. Image: Google.
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl

Editor's Picks