Judges end contempt of court proceedings involving ‘Bitcoin inventor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judges end contempt of court proceedings involving ‘Bitcoin inventor’

By Press Association
Dr Craig Wright, the man who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin (Mark Harrison/Handout/PA)
Dr Craig Wright, the man who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin (Mark Harrison/Handout/PA)

Contempt of court proceedings involving a computer expert who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin have been dropped after judges ruled it was no longer in the public interest to continue.

Dr Craig Wright, who says he is Bitcoin creator “Satoshi Nakamoto”, was facing allegations that he may have deliberately leaked details of a 2022 High Court ruling.

In a judgment given in London on Wednesday, two judges concluded that Dr Wright – who had denied contempt – had “a case to answer” but the costs of devoting further resources to the case would outweigh potential benefits.

The contempt proceedings stemmed from Dr Wright suing blogger Peter McCormack for libel over a series of tweets posted in 2019 that alleged his claim to be the Bitcoin inventor was fraudulent.

Graffiti
The judge said Dr Wright had not established that he is Satoshi (Alamy/PA)

In a ruling last August, Mr Justice Chamberlain concluded the tweets, and a video discussion broadcast on YouTube in which Mr McCormack made similar claims, had caused “serious harm” to Dr Wright’s reputation.

But he awarded damages of just £1 after Dr Wright put forward a “deliberately false” case, claiming he had been disinvited from academic conferences because of the tweets, until days before the libel trial in May.

The judge said Dr Wright had not established that he is Satoshi during the proceedings, as it was for Mr McCormack to prove that his tweets were true and he had abandoned a defence of truth in the case.

A draft embargoed version of Mr Justice Chamberlain’s ruling was shared with lawyers on July 26 – a common practice in the High Court to allow for errors to be corrected before publication.

The judge said Dr Wright posted messages on a 290-member channel on the Slack messaging platform that evening which appeared to refer to the outcome of the judgment.

On July 28, Dr Wright also replied to an email containing a summary of the ruling, copying in five other people “who were not entitled to know the substance of the judgment”, the judge said.

Mr McCormack’s legal team later drew attention to a potential breach of the embargo.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin (Alamy/PA)

A report produced by law firm Ontier, previously representing Dr Wright, said he did not believe his Slack posts breached the embargo and “it was certainly not his intention to do so”.

If the posts were considered to be a breach by the court, it was “entirely unintentional and inadvertent” and Dr Wright “unreservedly apologises”, Ontier added.

Ontier’s report said there was nothing in Dr Wright’s messages to indicate a draft judgment had been received and that he did not realise the judgment summary had been on the email chain.

Mr Justice Chamberlain said there was a “real prospect” a court might find Dr Wright intended to disclose the ruling and that the emails may be viewed as a further contempt.

On Wednesday, Lord Justice Warby, who considered the case with Mr Justice Nicklin, rejected Dr Wright’s argument that the Ontier report could not be used as evidence.

Dr Wright’s barristers, Tim Grey and Greg Callus, said in written arguments that due to a “conflict” Ontier no longer represented him, and that the report was filed against his instructions “so cannot be taken as admissions of fact by him”.

They said the report was “at best hearsay, at worst a self-serving document created by the defendant’s firm of solicitors to demonstrate it had not been complicit in an alleged act of criminal contempt”.

Lord Justice Warby said the report should not be excluded from evidence as it related to “admissions made by an agent of the defendant” and that it appeared to have been provided on Dr Wright’s behalf.

“Does Dr Wright have a case to answer? In our opinion he does,” the judge said, but added: “We have concluded it is no longer in the public interest to pursue these proceedings.”

He said the judges considered there was evidence that “a contempt of court may have been committed by Dr Wright” but highlighted the court’s “limited resources” to pursue cases.

Lord Justice Warby said judges were satisfied Dr Wright is now likely to appreciate “how seriously” the court took such cases, adding: “His apology, albeit conditional, appears to reflect this.”

He said the costs of any further proceedings “would outweigh any tangible benefit to the administration of justice”.

A summons previously issued to Dr Wright requiring him to attend court was discharged and proceedings ended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
The incident happened at Kandy, Seagate. Image: Google.
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl

Editor's Picks