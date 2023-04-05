Plan to allow fuel tankers to operate at full capacity during disruption By Press Association April 5 2023, 2.13pm Share Plan to allow fuel tankers to operate at full capacity during disruption Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4280272/plan-to-allow-fuel-tankers-to-operate-at-full-capacity-during-disruption/ Copy Link UK fuel tankers will be permitted to carry more petrol and diesel during disruption to supplies under Government proposals (Andrew Matthews/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’ 2 Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected 3 Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure 4 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is… 5 Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing 6 Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street 7 Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership 8 Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre 9 Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react 10 Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse… More from The Courier Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the… Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian… Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis 'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963 Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl Editor's Picks The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP Angus farmer’s emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell’s downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is treated for cancer for third time IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon Luminous green burn in Kirkcaldy no risk to the public, says Sepa