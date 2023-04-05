Masters needs injection of drama on back nine on Sunday to match build-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masters needs injection of drama on back nine on Sunday to match build-up

By Press Association
The 2023 Masters gets under way at Augusta National on Thursday (Matt Slocum/AP)
The 2023 Masters gets under way at Augusta National on Thursday (Matt Slocum/AP)

The build-up to the 87th Masters certainly delivered on the drama front as the schism in men’s professional golf dominated the agenda.

Now what it needs is an overdue injection of drama on the back nine on Sunday, where the old adage says the year’s first major tournament truly begins.

Since Tiger Woods safely, and smartly, found the 12th green in the final round in 2019 while his rivals floundered, the result has never really been in doubt.

Woods made birdie on the most famous par-three in golf and added more on the 15th and 16th to give himself the luxury of a bogey on the last to secure a fifth green jacket.

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters, staged in November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by five shots with a record-breaking total of 20 under par, while Hideki Matsuyama’s mistakes five months later came too late to matter.

Scottie Scheffler’s three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy 12 months ago included a four-putt on the 72nd hole, although McIlroy’s closing 64 was at least a thrilling reminder of what he is capable of.

Both men are expected to challenge for the title again, Scheffler seeking to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as back-to-back champions and McIlroy looking to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

McIlroy’s confidence that he has all the ingredients necessary was eclipsed by a bullish prediction from Woods that it was only a matter of time before the Northern Irishman succeeded, perhaps piling more unwanted pressure on his shoulders.

However, McIlroy was notably relaxed in his pre-tournament press conference and revealed plans to practice with Brooks Koepka, thereby easing expectations of simmering tensions between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour loyalists and the 18-strong LIV contingent.

Rory McIlroy
A relaxed Rory McIlroy is bidding to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam (Matt Slocum/AP)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman had stoked the flames by suggesting that the remaining 17 members of the Saudi-funded breakaway would be gathered around the 18th green on Sunday if one of their colleagues were to triumph.

And, with perfect timing, reports that an arbitration panel had ruled in favour of the DP World Tour in their case against 12 LIV players for playing in conflicting events without permission leaked on Tuesday morning.

Nevertheless, the Champions Dinner – attended by six LIV players; Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed and Johnson – reportedly passed off without incident, leaving the stage hopefully clear for the actual golf to shine.

Scheffler, McIlroy and world number three Jon Rahm are the joint-favourites to be slipping on the green jacket on Sunday evening, although a first Monday finish since 1983 is a possibility due to forecast rain over the weekend.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods hits off the fourth tee during a practice round for the Masters (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The temperature is also set to drop significantly on Saturday and Sunday, something which will not suit the battered body of Woods.

“Yeah, I’ve seen it,” Woods responded with a rueful smile when asked about the forecast.

The 15-time major winner was also notably less bullish than usual about his chances of defying the odds and challenging for an unlikely win, talking more about being able to “appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories”.

Woods has already provided plenty of those in his previous 24 competitive starts at Augusta, but new ones promise to be few and far between.

