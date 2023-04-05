Sargassum farming company given Government grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sargassum farming company given Government grant

By Press Association
Sargassum can be grown and harvested in eight-nine days, providing a near-continuous source (Seafields/PA)
Sargassum can be grown and harvested in eight-nine days, providing a near-continuous source (Seafields/PA)

A company that aims to cultivate and harvest seaweed in the South Atlantic Ocean has been given a Government grant of £250,000 to test its technology.

Seafields wants to kick-start an offshore farming industry growing sargassum in remote ocean areas which would be used to sequester carbon from the atmosphere as well as being sold as a feedstock.

Sargassum is capable of doubling in size every eight to nine days depending on the available nutrients, the company’s CEO John Auckland said.

He envisions huge aquafarms in places like the South Atlantic Gyre – which sit between ocean currents and do not support much life – that would draw down carbon from the atmosphere.

Sargassum would then be baled up and sunk 4,000 metres below the surface where it would store carbon for centuries.

As well as being a carbon sink, the seaweed could also be grown and sold as feedstocks for industrial processes which would be an alternative to fossil fuel resources, Mr Auckland said.

Wells would feed the ocean crops with nutrients from the deep sea while a barrier would prevent the seaweed from drifting away.

Mr Auckland said these farms would also improve the biodiversity of “ocean deserts” as farmers would harvest specific sections of the sargassum at a time, allowing marine creatures to live elsewhere on the farm.

He told the PA news agency: “This humble weed has always been seen as a bit of a pest – people have just been looking at it wrong.

“We are trying to create the technology, the infrastructure, that allows the world or as many people that want to do this as possible to become sargassum farmers, to be able to start their own farms or fund sea fields.”

Sargassum well diagram
Sargassum farms would be fed through wells that bring nutrients from the deep sea to the surface (Seafields/PA)

The grant, from Innovate UK, will help Seafields test the well system with possible sites being discussed in Northumberland and Devon.

Mr Auckland also wants his company to develop a “catch and grow” method whereby naturally growing blooms of sargassum in the Caribbean would be harvested and baled in the same proposed way.

Known as the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, the seaweed has been blooming to cover thousands of kilometres in recent years during the summer.

Scientists are warning of a record bloom in 2023 that could make landfall in Florida and Mexico.

Sargassum barrier
Seafields plans to create a catch and farm method which would help alleviate invasive blooms in the Caribbean (Seafields/PA)

When landing, the sargassum chokes coastal habitats and rots on the beach, releasing hydrogen sulphide that causes health problems for local people as well as deterring tourists.

Mr Auckland said: “In 2024, we aim to have built our first catch and grow farms that will help alleviate the invasive sargassum that is currently impacting communities in the Caribbean.

“We plan to reduce the amount of sargassum from beaching, through catching the seaweed further out to sea before it reaches land through barriers and then turn it into industrial feedstock and carbon credits, whilst providing job creation and employment opportunities to local communities.”

Seafields plans to sell carbon credits as a way to finance the project as well as other methods such as getting companies who want to invest in low-carbon initiatives to pay for sargassum farm units.

Editor's Picks