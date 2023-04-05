Sleeping issues may increase risk of a stroke, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sleeping issues may increase risk of a stroke, study suggests

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

People who have sleep issues may be more likely to have a stroke, research has suggested.

Problems include getting too much or too little sleep, taking long naps, having poor quality sleep, snoring, snorting and sleep apnoea – where breathing is disrupted.

The study found that people who had more than five of these symptoms had an even greater risk of stroke.

Snorers were almost twice as likely as non-snorers to have a stroke.

People who slept for more than nine hours or less than five hours were more likely to have a stroke than people who had an average of seven hours, researchers found.

The researchers said their findings do not show that sleeping problems cause stroke, but they show an association.

They add that the findings could prompt doctors to have earlier conversations about the risks with people who are having sleep problems.

Study author Christine McCarthy, of the University of Galway in Ireland, said: “Not only do our results suggest that individual sleep problems may increase a person’s risk of stroke, but having more than five of these symptoms may lead to five times the risk of stroke compared to those who do not have any sleep problems.

“Our results suggest that sleep problems should be an area of focus for stroke prevention.”

The study involved 4,496 people: 2,238 who had a stroke and 2,258 who did not.

Subjects were asked about their sleep behaviour including how many hours of sleep they got, sleep quality, napping, snoring, snorting and breathing problems during sleep.

Dr Christine McCarthy
Dr Christine McCarthy (Aengus McMahon/University of Galway)

The study found that breathing problems during sleep, including snoring, snorting and sleep apnoea, were significantly associated with stroke.

After taking into consideration other factors that increase the risk of stroke, such as smoking, physical activity, depression and alcohol consumption, the results remained similar.

Scientists also looked at the effect of napping on stroke risk.

They found that people who took naps longer than one hour were 88% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not.

Other findings indicated that people who snored were 91% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not, and people who snorted were nearly three times more likely.

People with sleep apnoea were nearly three times more likely to have a stroke than those who did not.

Dr McCarthy said: “With these results, doctors could have earlier conversations with people who are having sleep problems.

“Interventions to improve sleep may also reduce the risk of stroke and should be the subject of future research.”

The findings are published in the Neurology journal.

