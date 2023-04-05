Limit sugary drinks to one per week, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Limit sugary drinks to one per week, researchers say

By Press Association
Researchers suggest people should drink just one sugary drink per week (PA)
Researchers suggest people should drink just one sugary drink per week (PA)

People should try to only have one sugary drink a week, researchers have said after a new study linked high levels of sugar consumption to a wide range of health conditions.

For each extra sugary drink per week, people can increase their odds of suffering a number of conditions, the authors said.

They said that high sugar consumption is “generally more harmful than beneficial for health”.

And the authors also called for more research into the links between high sugar consumption and cancer after the study suggested a link between the two.

Academics in China and the US conducted an “umbrella review” on the health impacts of sugar intake.

This means that they examined evidence from multiple existing reviews of evidence and in total examined data from 73 meta-analyses involving 8,601 studies.

The evidence review, published in The BMJ, suggested that higher sugar intake was linked to 45 heath outcomes.

The authors found “significant harmful associations” between dietary sugar consumption and diabetes, gout, obesity, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, tooth decay, depression, premature death and some cancers – including breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

And when the researchers looked specifically at sugar-sweetened beverages they found “moderate” evidence to suggest that people who drank the highest number of sugary drinks were more likely to have a higher body weight compared to those who drank the fewest.

They said that “low quality evidence” linked each extra sugar-sweetened beverage each week with a 4% higher risk of gout.

And each additional sugar-sweetened drink per day was linked to a 17% higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 4% higher risk of death during a study follow-up period of the studies reviewed.

Meanwhile, every 25 g/day increment of fructose intake was associated with a 22% increased risk of pancreatic cancer, the review suggests.

The authors, led by experts from Sichuan University in China, said these findings – combined with Wold Health Organisation, World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer Research guidance – suggest reducing the consumption of added sugars to below 25 g/day, approximately six teaspoons a day, and limiting the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to less than one serving a week.

The NHS says that adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day, roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes.

It suggests that people should reduce sugar consumed through drinks and advises people to “go for water, lower-fat milk, or sugar-free, diet or no-added-sugar drinks” as alternatives.

“If you prefer fizzy drinks, try diluting no-added sugar squash with sparkling water,” the NHS website adds.

The authors of the latest study wrote: “High dietary sugar consumption is generally more harmful than beneficial for health, especially in cardiometabolic disease.

“This umbrella review shows that high dietary sugar consumption, especially intake of sugars that contain fructose, is harmfully associated with large numbers of health outcomes.

“Evidence for the harmful associations between dietary sugar consumption and changes in body weight (sugar sweetened beverages), ectopic fat accumulation (added sugars), obesity in children (sugar sweetened beverages), coronary heart disease (sugar sweetened beverages), and depression (sugar sweetened beverages) seems to be more reliable than that for other outcomes.

“Evidence of the association between dietary sugar consumption and cancer remains limited but warrants further research.

“We recommend reducing the consumption of free sugars or added sugars to below 25 g/day (approximately six teaspoons a day) and limiting the consumption of sugar sweetened beverages to less than one serving a week (approximately 200-355 mL/week).

“To change sugar consumption patterns, especially for children and adolescents, a combination of widespread public health education and policies worldwide is urgently needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged in connection with Windygates ‘disturbance’
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Celebrated concert pianist Joanna MacGregor.
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises

Editor's Picks