Aer Lingus app and website restored after going down ahead of busy weekend

By Press Association
Aer Lingus jets parked at Dublin airport (Niall Carson/PA)
The website and mobile app of Irish airline Aer Lingus have been restored after going down ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus said it expects flights to operate as normal but had previously warned of a risk of delays.

The airline apologised for inconveniencing passengers.

“The Aer Lingus website, mobile app and self-service kiosks are now fully available for customers to check in and manage their bookings,” it said.

Dublin Airport expects 485,000 passengers to pass through its gates between Thursday and Monday.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Demand for car parking at Dublin Airport is very high for Easter with some days already close to being sold out.

The airport said improvements have been put in place for the weekend including decluttering, quicker security times and additional seating.

The operator of Dublin Airport, daa, is reporting that 92% of passengers have been processed in under 20 minutes at the central security screening areas so far this year.

Meanwhile, the Irish Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Siochana have issued an appeal ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The organisations said there have been 11 fatalities and 67 serious injuries across the weekend in the last five years.

Bank holidays bring a higher volume of traffic onto the roads across the country, and with this comes an increased risk of collisions.

“All road users are being encouraged to use the roads responsibly,” the RSA said.

“Drivers are urged to slow down, wear seatbelts and not to drive while impaired through alcohol, drugs or fatigue.

“They are also being reminded to watch out for vulnerable road users including cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists, particularly on rural roads where most fatal collisions take place.

It asked motorcyclists returning to the road after winter to ensure their machines are roadworthy. Pedestrians are reminded to use the footpath and, if there is none, to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

Many motorcyclists will be returning to the road after parking their motorbikes up for the winter.

“They are also advised to take great care if getting back on the road as they may be rusty from not having ridden their motorcycle in a while,” the RSA said.

To date in 2023, a total of 45 people have been killed in fatal road crashes. This is an increase of one death compared with the same period in 2022.

Almost half of fatalities to date this year were aged 35 or younger.

