Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

By Press Association
Emmanuel Macron chats with Chinese president Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony held outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)
Emmanuel Macron chats with Chinese president Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony held outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed on Thursday to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who received an effusive welcome from Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, to “bring Russia to its senses” and help make “lasting peace” in Ukraine.

Mr Macron pointed to Chinese support for the UN Charter, which calls for respect of a country’s territorial integrity, and for nuclear agreements.

He said peace and stability based on those were threatened by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Xi’s government said it had a “no limits friendship” with Russia ahead of the February 2022 attack but has tried to appear neutral.

Mr Xi gave no sign China, which declared it had a “no limits friendship” with Moscow before last year’s attack, had changed its stance since calling for peace talks in February.

But he added his personal authority by repeating the appeal at a joint event with Mr Macron in front of reporters.

“Peace talks should resume as soon as possible,” Mr Xi said.

Governments should “avoid taking actions that will further make the crisis deteriorate or even get out of control”, Mr Xi said.

APTOPIX China France
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)

He called for co-operation to reduce disruption of food and energy supplies, especially for developing countries.

“I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Mr Macron told Mr Xi in Beijing.

“We need to find a lasting peace,” Mr Macron said. “I believe that this is also an important issue for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe.”

Mr Xi said Beijing and Paris are “staunch promoters of multipolarisation of the world”, a reference to reducing US dominance in economic and political affairs.

Mr Xi’s government sees Russia as a source of energy and as a partner in opposing what they say is US aggression and unfair criticism of their human rights records.

China France
French President Emmanuel Macron inspects an honour guard (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)

China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, which helps prop up the Kremlin’s revenue in the face of western sanctions.

That increases Chinese influence, but Mr Xi appears reluctant to jeopardise that partnership by pressuring Putin.

“China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on the issue of the Ukraine crisis,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Mao Ning.

“We have been an advocate of a political solution to the crisis and a promoter of peace talks.”

Earlier, Mr Macron said during a meeting with the ruling communist party’s number two leader, Li Qiang, that France wants to “build a common path” in dealing with “all the major conflicts” in addition to Ukraine.

China France
Xi Jinping, centre left, and Emmanuel Macron, centre right, in the Great Hall of the People (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AP)

Mr Li said there was likely to be a “broad consensus” between Mr Macron and Mr Xi but gave no indication whether Beijing might be willing to lobby Moscow to make peace.

The meeting will “send positive signals of concerted efforts by China, France and Europe to maintain world peace and stability,” Mr Li said.

Mr Macron was accompanied to Beijing by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity.

Last week Ms von der Leyen said the European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for security and military purposes.

Meanwhile, Nato’s 31 member countries warned on Wednesday of “severe consequences” should China start sending weapons and ammunition to Russia.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said giving lethal aid would be a “historic mistake”.

He warned there would be “severe consequences” but declined to give details.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, April 1 Picture shows; Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Princes Fish. Supplied by Princes Fish Date; Unknown
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented