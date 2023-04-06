Met Police chief: ‘Nonsensical I cannot kick out badly behaved officers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police chief: ‘Nonsensical I cannot kick out badly behaved officers’

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)

The head of Britain’s biggest police force has said it is “nonsensical” he cannot sack police officers after he moved to clean up the workforce.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who started the role in September, believes hundreds of corrupt officers serving in the force should not be in the job.

The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and ex-Pc David Carrick being unmasked as a serial abuser and rapist are among the scandals to have hit the force – branded institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist in a major review.

It comes as officers were moved from fighting terror and serious crime to help clean up the force.

Sir Mark told BBC Radio London on Thursday morning: “In all cases, I don’t have the final say on who’s in the Metropolitan Police. I know that sounds mad, I’m the commissioner.

“There are independent legal tribunals who can decide that we have to keep somebody even though we want to sack them, and that’s one of the powers that has to be changed.

Metropolitan Police measures
Britain’s biggest police force has moved officers from tackling serious and organised crime and counter-terrorism to internal standards to help clean-up its workforce (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The Home Secretary is doing a review which she’ll publish at the end of this month.

“If you expect me to sort out the cultural issues in the Met and get rid of the people, then give me the power to do it.

“Can you imagine sitting with the chief executive of a big organisation saying they weren’t allowed to sack certain people – somebody has to decide for them? It seems nonsensical.”

He added officers kicked out of the force will also be prosecuted if they have committed crimes.

In a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Sir Mark said the work to clean up the force was so urgent that around 90 officers had been diverted from serious crimes to the Directorate for Professional Standards (DPS).

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Mark said: “Not only have we increased our DPS by 150 people, but the scale and urgency of this work has meant diverting officers from other missions such as serious and organised crime and counter terrorism.

“Over the last three months we have had, on average, 90 additional officers and staff from these areas supporting DPS.

“The shared determination has been seen through the excess of volunteers.

“We have taken this decision because we cannot succeed in any policing mission unless we resolve these issues as urgently as possible.”

He added: “The most urgent thing is to, if you like, remove the cancer from the body and that’s what this is about, that first step.”

The Met is carrying out a series of reviews of officers and staff to try to weed out those who should not be in the job.

More than 1,000 records where officers and staff were accused of domestic violence or sexual offences in the past 10 years have now been checked to make sure the right decision was taken.

A total of 161 Met officers have criminal convictions, 76 for serious traffic offences including drink driving and careless driving.

Another 49 have convictions for crimes of dishonesty or violence – eight of whom committed the offences while they were police officers and remain serving with the force.

Other crimes include drug possession, criminal damage and public order offences, and three serving officers have convictions for sexual offences.

Metropolitan Police – stock
The Met is carrying out a series of reviews of officers (Nick Ansell/PA)

Sir Mark said he saw the list and thought ‘Crikey, that’s not right’.

However, he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme there is not enough “leeway” to dismiss the “hundreds” of people in the force who should not be there.

All 50,000 employees of the Met are being checked against the police national database, which is used for intelligence.

So far, of the 10,000 records that have been checked, 38 cases of potential misconduct have been uncovered and 55 where there is an off-duty association with a criminal.

Ms Braverman said: “The Met plays a unique role in keeping millions of Londoners safe and protecting the country from terrorism, so it is crucial the public has confidence in the force to carry out these duties with the utmost professionalism.

“I have been clear that a relentless focus on improving standards and common sense policing is required.

“Sir Mark’s update on the work to root out unfit officers demonstrates the scale of this challenge but I have confidence in his plan to turn around the Met and ensure the force is delivering for the public.

“I am also driving forward work to review the police dismissals process to ensure the system is effective at removing officers who fall below the standards we expect.”

Mr Khan said: “It is right that action is now being taken to review and remove vetting from officers who cannot be trusted to police London – the first step to removing them from the Met altogether.”

Susan Hall, chair of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee, said the number of criminal convictions “proved” the force’s vetting service is not “fit for purpose”.

Abigail Ampofo, of leading domestic abuse charity Refuge said: “While we welcome the Met addressing the issue of its wholly inadequate vetting practices, and rooting out officers who have committed crimes, we remain concerned that this approach is failing to address the systemic problems within the Met and wider policing.

“Releasing a series of figures obscures the real issue – a force which is institutionally misogynistic, racist and homophobic.

“Unless Sir Mark Rowley can recognise the extent of this issue and begin the work of root and branch reform, survivors will not regain the confidence to approach the police about crimes perpetrated against them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, April 1 Picture shows; Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Princes Fish. Supplied by Princes Fish Date; Unknown
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented