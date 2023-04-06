Viral giant baked bean is ‘what the people need’, say creators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viral giant baked bean is ‘what the people need’, say creators

By Press Association
Giant baked bean has gone viral after the creators, Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell, made it ‘just for fun’ (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA)
Giant baked bean has gone viral after the creators, Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell, made it ‘just for fun’ (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA)

A giant baked bean made using two tins of Heinz beans is “what the people need”, its creators have said, after going viral on social media.

Tom Snell, 25, and Dylan Hartigan, 27, both creatives in advertising, spent a Sunday afternoon creating a mammoth version of a regular baked bean and shot a mock campaign for it, garnering thousands of shares across social media platforms after initially being shared on Reddit.

The pair, who live in London and work at an advertising agency, said the idea – conceived more than two years ago – was a way for them to “flex our creative muscles”, though there was no “real” purpose.

“There is no real reason… People need a big bean in their lives,” Mr Snell said.

“How can we increase the enjoyment of a baked bean? By making one massive baked bean.”

Mr Hartigan added: “We just thought this is what the people need.

“The UK loves beans, so what’s the next step for the bean? How do we elevate it? The obvious next step was to make it as big as we can.”

I made what the world wasn’t waiting for…Big Bean by u/Erratic_Professional in CasualUK

They came up with the idea while studying advertising together at college, finding themselves wanting to “elevate” and “improve the enjoyment” of the humble baked bean.

“It was just a passion thing and an idea we had for over two years, but we just never got round to it,” Mr Snell explained.

Mr Hartigan said: “We were just sitting on it and we said ‘I think it’s time to make it’.

Baked beans
Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell came up with the idea two years ago (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA)

“If it was to exist in the world, (Heinz) is the brand that we should do it with, so we mocked it up.”

Their masterpiece was made by mashing the contents of two tins of Heinz baked bean before it was hand moulded into shape, and the tomato sauce poured on top.

The creation was placed on a regular-sized piece of toast to show the scale of the giant bean.

Tom and Dylan
Tom Snell and Dylan Hartigan (Tom Snell/Dylan Hartigan/PA)

They then went a step further and recreated an unofficial version of the famous Heinz baked beans tin and labelled their mock product “Heinz Big Bean. It’s just a big bean”.

The massive savoury treat has had thousands of interactions on Reddit and was retweeted on Twitter by Walkers crisps, which captioned the post “Babe, u okay? You haven’t touched your baked bean”.

The baked beans were drained from the sauce before being mashed into shape (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA)

The duo did not expect their creation to go viral, though they joked that a lot of internet users have called for the bean to be erased.

“We knew people would like it and I think a lot of people are disgusted by it. Some people say, ‘How can I erase this from my memory?’,” said Mr Snell.

“A lot of people don’t believe it’s real – some people think it’s made from AI, but it is very real.”

Mr Hartigan said people have also questioned if they can delete another user’s posts to avoid seeing their work.

The baked beans were blended before being moulded into a giant bean shape (Dylan Hartigan/Tom Snell/PA))

Fans of the enlarged delicacy have asked the pair to create new takes on classic dishes, but Mr Snell and Mr Hartigan are unlikely to act on these requests as they believe their creation has reached its full potential and needs no improvement.

“People have mad ideas – one asked if we could cut (the bean) open and stuff it with tiny jacket potatoes, so it’s like a reverse jacket with beans,” Mr Snell said.

“It is what it is with the bean. I think it ends there.”

Despite the small fame that has come from their mock-up campaign, Mr Hartigan said the pair had “great fun creating it and shooting it”.

“That’s one nice thing that we can do in our own time – make something and then get the camera out and have a bit of a shoot with it.

“The bean was made just for fun – it’s available nowhere and probably shouldn’t be made because it’s a bit of a beast.”

And while the viral bean is something they both knew might not be appreciated by everyone, they hope it encourages people to pursue their passions.

“Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t,” they said. “Do what makes you happy.”

