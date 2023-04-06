Little old me is humbled and honoured, says Maundy Money recipient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Little old me is humbled and honoured, says Maundy Money recipient

By Press Association
The King distributes the Maundy Money during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The King distributes the Maundy Money during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

One of the recipients of the Maundy Money said she could not believe “little old me” had been selected to be at York Minster for the ceremony.

Joan Plant, 76, travelled from the village of Eyam in Derbyshire, for Thursday’s service. Eyam is famous for its isolation during the 17th century plague outbreak.

Mrs Plant said: “I’m a champion of Eyam.

“I promised I would bring them all here with me in my heart.”

Asked about how she found she had been nominated, Mrs Plant said: “I sat and cried for half an hour.

“I couldn’t believe that little old me, from Eyam in Derbyshire, had been chosen to be here today.

“It’s such a privilege. I’m so humbled and honoured.

“As I stood in church last week, I promised them I would bring them with me.”

Mrs Plant’s ninth great aunt is Margaret Blackwell, who famously survived the plague by drinking a jug of boiling fat.

Mildred Lynch, 80, from Liverpool, said: “I was shocked, I just felt terribly humbled, it’s an honour.”

Mrs Lynch was selected for her work at St Bridget and St Thomas Church in Wavertree and the fact she and her husband had fostered more than 150 children over 35 years.

She said the day was “wonderful, very moving”.

Royal Maundy Service
Anthony Houghton-Brown receives Maundy Money from the King during the Royal Maundy Service (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Anthony Houghton-Brown, who has Parkinson’s, said he had been selected for his work to raise £30,000 for research into the disease and for his work as a church warden in his village of Tingewick, near Buckingham.

The 74-year-old explained how some of his fundraising was done by skydiving.

Mr Houghton-Brown said the day was “very special”.

“I said thank you Your Majesty and I hope all goes well with the coronation, and he replied ‘so do I’,” the pensioner said.

The Rev Bob Sidgwick, 78, is a deacon in the Thirsk area of North Yorkshire who has an extensive ministry with the biker community and rides a 1500cc motorcycle around his patch.

Royal Maundy Service
Rev Bob Sidgwick ahead of the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He said he was “over the moon” when he got the invite.

Mr Sidgwick said: “To actually be one of the first to get the Maundy Money off the King is something I will treasure forever. It will be a family heirloom.”

