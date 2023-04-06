Northern Ireland’s Matthew McClean makes early gain as Masters gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland’s Matthew McClean makes early gain as Masters gets under way

By Press Association
Matthew McClean made an impressive start (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Matthew McClean made an impressive start (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Northern Irish amateur Matthew McClean enjoyed a dream start to his Masters debut as the year’s first major began at Augusta National.

The 29-year-old optometrist, who secured his place in the field by winning the US Mid-Amateur, hit a superb approach to the opening hole and converted the birdie putt from four feet to top the early leaderboard.

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson had officially got the 87th Masters under way 30 minutes earlier.

The illustrious trio, with 11 Masters titles between them, hit tee shots on the opening hole before retiring to the clubhouse.

Watson, who was taking part in the ceremony for the second time, unusually teed his ball up with his right hand.

In reference to an accident in November which resulted in the 73-year-old undergoing shoulder surgery, he joked: “You don’t drive go-karts at my age!”

Tom Watson
Tom Watson watches his ceremonial first tee shot ahead of the 87th Masters (Mark Baker/AP)

Former champion Sandy Lyle was among the early starters in the tournament proper in his last event before retiring, with five-time winner Tiger Woods getting his 25th Masters under way at 1018 local time (1518 BST).

Woods has always insisted that winning was his only reason for entering a tournament, even when making one of his numerous comebacks from lengthy injury lay-offs.

That was the case in 2022 when he competed in the Masters less than 14 months after suffering severe injuries in a car accident, the 15-time major winner simply answering “I do” when asked if he believed he could win.

But a year on Woods had been noticeably less bullish in his pre-tournament press conference, talking more about being able to “appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories”.

Rory McIlroy, after a nine-hole practice round with Woods, said: “You know, if he didn’t have to walk up these hills and have all of that, I’d say he’d be one of the favourites.

“He’s got all of the shots. It’s just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this.”

While Woods was among the early starters on Thursday, McIlroy faced a lengthy wait before getting his ninth bid to complete the career grand slam by winning the Masters under way.

McIlroy, who finished second to Scottie Scheffler last year after a stunning closing 64, was due to tee off in the penultimate group at 1348 local time (1848 BST), with Scheffler starting 12 minutes earlier in his bid to join Woods, Nick Faldo and Nicklaus in winning back-to-back titles.

