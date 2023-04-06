Time for Irish Government to ‘put a marker down’ over UK’s legacy Bill – Amnesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Time for Irish Government to ‘put a marker down’ over UK’s legacy Bill – Amnesty

By Press Association
Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International. (Brian Lawless/PA)
Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International. (Brian Lawless/PA)

It is time for the Irish Government to “put a public marker down” over the handling of the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past, Amnesty International has said.

The non-governmental organisation led a delegation of victims to meet the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tanaiste Micheal Martin in Belfast on Thursday to discuss concerns over the UK’s legacy Bill.

The legislation, which has been almost universally opposed, proposes offering immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles – as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body – and stopping future court processes.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, called for Ireland to take an inter-state challenge to the European Court of Human Rights if the Bill becomes law.

She said the Irish Government’s opposition to the Bill should prompt “this course of action”.

It was indicated to the delegation that “all cards are on the table, and an inter-state case is under active consideration”.

“We’ve called on the Tanaiste here today for the Irish Government to put a public marker down to signal to the UK Government that if they force the Bill through to law, that they will take an inter-state case,” she said.

“We understand from the meeting here today that this is something that is being actively considered and that the Tanaiste is continuing to engage with the Prime Minister around negotiations in regards to dealing with the past and a way forward.”

Ms Teggart said Amnesty remains significantly and gravely concerned that the UK is “not paying heed to the opposition to the Bill”.

“For the victims that we work with, many have been fighting through the courts for decades for a measure of truth, justice and accountability, which the Bill which now permanently deny,” she said.

“They simply don’t have, in many cases, the years left that it will take to fight this Bill through the courts if it becomes law.

“The Irish Government has a critical role to play here – they can petition and go directly to the European Court of Human Rights, they can lodge a case within four months of the Bill becoming law and they can expedite this process.

“It’s very clear that the UK Government are not listening to victims here, it’s therefore all the more vital that the Irish Government do listen, have listened, and take this course of action.”

The delegation included Eugene Reavey from Co Armagh, whose brothers were killed by the Glenanne Gang in 1976, Eugene Oliver, whose father Tom was killed by the IRA in 1991, Gerald McAnespie, brother of Aidan McAnespie, who was killed by a soldier in 1988, and lawyer Darragh Mackin.

Mr Reavey said they were “reasonably well satisfied by the responses from the Tanaiste and his team”.

He said the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement left victims to one side.

“The victims have never got to the forefront, they’ve been kicked down the road all the time and it is time that we had some sort of closure,” he said.

“I was well pleased with that meeting and I think that the Tanaiste is a man of his word.”

Mr Oliver said he wants to see the Irish Government put its foot down and “not let this go through”.

