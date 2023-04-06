Babies and children under five to be offered Covid jab for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Babies and children under five to be offered Covid jab for the first time

By Press Association
Some babies and children under five to be offered the Covid jab for the first time (Liam McBurney/PA)
Some babies and children under five to be offered the Covid jab for the first time (Liam McBurney/PA)

Babies and children under the age of five are to be offered the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that clinically vulnerable children aged six months to four years should be offered the jab.

While children are at low risk of getting severely ill from coronavirus, those who have underlying medical conditions are seven times more likely to be admitted to paediatric intensive care units.

Parents are being warned that the virus is not going away, and encouraged to bring children forward – when they are contacted – if they are eligible.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the JCVI’s Covid-19 committee, said: “For the vast majority of infants and children, Covid-19 causes only mild symptoms, or sometimes no symptoms.

“However, for a small group of children with pre-existing health conditions it can lead to more serious illness and, for them, vaccination is the best way to increase their protection.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Covid-19 is still in circulation, with thousands of new cases reported every week.

“The extra protection offered by the vaccine could be important for young children in clinical risk groups, who are at greater risk of severe illness.

“The virus is not going away so I would encourage all parents to bring their child forward if they are eligible. Parents should wait to be contacted by their local health professionals.”

The UKHSA said more than one million children aged six months to four years in America have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab since June 2022.

Data from the US showed the most common side effects reported were similar to those seen with other vaccines given in this age group, such as irritability or crying, sleepiness and fever.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK first authorised use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged six months to four years in December last year.

Following that authorisation, the JCVI has advised that children in this age group who are in a clinical risk group should be offered the vaccine.

The committee does not currently advise vaccination of children aged six months to four years if they are not in a vulnerable group.

Eligible children should be offered two doses of the vaccine, with an interval of eight to 12 weeks between the first and second doses.

NHS England has confirmed it will begin offering vaccinations to those eligible in England from mid-June.

