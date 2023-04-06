‘Sense of euphoria’ among Louth locals and relatives as Biden visit confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sense of euphoria’ among Louth locals and relatives as Biden visit confirmed

By Press Association
Aoibhinn Brennan, 12, from Lordship, Co Louth, outside Fitzpatrick’s Pub & Restaurant in Jenkinstown, where as a five-year-old she met then vice president Joe Biden during his visit in 2016 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Aoibhinn Brennan, 12, from Lordship, Co Louth, outside Fitzpatrick's Pub & Restaurant in Jenkinstown, where as a five-year-old she met then vice president Joe Biden during his visit in 2016 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Cooley Peninsula is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Joe Biden during an upcoming visit to Ireland, as the US president returns to his ancestral homeland.

Mr Biden retraced his roots to Mayo and Louth during a previous visit in 2016 and the White House has confirmed he will be holding engagements in the counties on his next visit to the island between April 11 and 14.

On his last visit, Mr Biden stopped at Fitzpatrick’s Bar in Co Louth, where excitement was building again on Thursday as locals and distant relatives of the US president were gathering to discuss his return.

John Owen Finegan, fourth cousin of Mr Biden, recalled being one of a select few relatives who were given VIP access to the American politician as he visited his ancestors’ home of Whitestown in 2016.

President Joe Biden visit to Ireland
Fourth cousin of President Joe Biden, John Owen Finegan (Brian Lawless/PA)

“When he came into the pub in Finegans, it was as if he was a guy that was out for a Sunday stroll.

“He was a calm, gentle man and someone says to him: ‘Welcome to Ireland, Joe’.

“His answer was: ‘You mean, welcome home’.”

Mr Finegan said there is a “buzz” around the peninsula.

Fifth cousin of President Joe Biden, Barra Mulligan
Fifth cousin of President Joe Biden, Barra Mulligan, from Omeath, Co Louth (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’ll all be waiting with flags and a cead mile failte.

“Hopefully he’ll have a good time back home.”

Fifth cousin Andrea McKevitt explained that Mr Biden’s great-great-grandfather Owen Finegan left the peninsula “in search of the American dream”.

“When Biden became vice president of the United States, the connections were made back to the Cooley Peninsula and it was a surprise to us all to discover we were actually related to him,” she said.

Fifth cousin of President Joe Biden, Councillor Andrea McKevitt, waving an American flag
Fifth cousin of President Joe Biden, Councillor Andrea McKevitt (Brian Lawless/PA)

A local Fianna Fail councillor, Ms McKevitt met Mr Biden in Washington as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming him next week and we’re glad that his trip to the ‘wee county’ is confirmed.

“There’s a great sense of euphoria around the place, everyone is asking what’s happening, when’s he coming, where’s he going?”

Shane Brennan remembers bringing his then five-year-old daughter to Fitzpatrick’s in 2016, after his wife told him there was a “bit of commotion” at the pub.

Aoibhinn Brennan and Shane Brennan holding a photo from the 2016 visit
Aoibhinn Brennan, 12, from Lordship, Co Louth, with her father Shane Brennan outside Fitzpatrick’s Pub & Restaurant in Jenkinstown, where as a five-year-old she met then vice president Joe Biden during his visit in 2016 (Brian Lawless/PA)

They went for a meal and Mr Brennan said what he believed to be a “CIA agent” told him that there was a chance they could meet the president if they went outside.

Now 12, Aoibhinn Brennan still remembers the advice Mr Biden gave her.

“We were in Fitzpatrick’s and we decided to go out to the side to see if we could get a glimpse of Joe.

“He kind of came over to me to kind of get away from the reporters and he started talking to me.

Joe Biden kissing Aoibhinn Brennan's hand in 2016
A photograph of Joe Biden kissing Aoibhinn Brennan’s hand in 2016 (Brian Lawless/PA)

“He kissed my hand and told me not to date boys until I’m 30!”

She said her friends saw it on the news and thought it was “pretty cool”.

The moment has been immortalised in a picture and the family wants to give the president a copy.

“Hopefully we’ll get him to sign it,” Mr Brennan said.

Mr Biden is the only person to hold the “freedom of Louth”, awarded by the local county council.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council,
Joan Martin, chief executive of Louth County Council (Brian Lawless/PA)

The chief executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin said Mr Biden’s links to Louth were discovered shortly before his visit.

“His ancestry in Louth hadn’t been uncovered much before that so it was quite a new story for Louth,” she said.

In his previous visit, she presented him with a wooden brown bull to represent a story from local mythology – The Tain.

“He was very charmed that I was able to tell him that it was carved from a fallen tree that would’ve been standing in Co Louth when his ancestors sailed to America,” she added.

“That’s a nice tangible link back to his ancestors,” Ms Martin said.

“He had an instant affinity for Louth and the people of Louth – why wouldn’t he?”

