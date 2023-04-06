Easter Sunday could be warmest day of 2023 so far with highs of 18C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Easter Sunday could be warmest day of 2023 so far with highs of 18C

By Press Association
People enjoy a punt tour past Clare College along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
People enjoy a punt tour past Clare College along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Easter Sunday could be the “warmest day of the year so far”, with highs of up to 18C expected in parts of the UK.

The Met Office said the weather is widely set to be “fine and relatively nice” over the long weekend with “some sunshine” before “rain for most places” on Bank Holiday Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said there will be “plenty of fine weather as we start off Good Friday”, with a “frosty start in places” but “sunny skies for the vast majority”.

On Good Friday afternoon he said “warm sunshine” could bring highs of “15C or 16C in the south, 12C to 14C further north”, with 16C expected in London and 15C in Cardiff.

But low cloud and mist could bring cooler temperatures of 10C to 11C to areas on the North Sea coast.

On Saturday, “the vast majority” of the UK can expect “spells of sunshine” after a “frosty start”, with highs of 14C to 16C and conditions “feeling very pleasant indeed”, Mr McGivern said.

He said Easter Sunday will also start off with “plenty of fine weather” despite “a bit more cloud in the sky”.

Mr McGivern added: “Bright or sunny spells will make it feel very pleasant indeed, with temperatures potentially reaching 18C across parts of the Midlands into Wales and the South East, mid-teens fairly widely elsewhere away from the North Sea coast, although parts of Norfolk into Yorkshire could feel a bit warmer.”

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan told the PA news agency that this could make Sunday the UK’s hottest day of 2023 so far.

He said: “It’s probably going to be Sunday if we see the warmest day of the year so far, so currently the highest temperature recorded in 2023 is 17.8C and that was on March 30 in (Santon Downham) Suffolk, so we’ll probably see temperatures peaking at around 18C or so on Easter Sunday.

“It will turn much more unsettled for Bank Holiday Monday, unfortunately, as is quite typical in the UK – a bit of a British love affair, isn’t it, with rain on Bank Holiday Mondays.

“And this Monday will see rain for most places but in the form of showers, primarily, so there will still be a few sunny intervals on Monday, it won’t be a washout for most places.”

Spring weather Apr 6th 2023
A woman walking past daffodils in St James’s Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Morgan said Monday will “be a slightly fresher day but nonetheless still relatively warm”.

He added: “So a bit of a changeable end to the long weekend but some fine weather for most through Good Friday, Saturday and much of Easter Sunday as well.

“Temperatures gradually rising for the first part of the weekend before a slight dip for most on Monday.

“Most places will have some sunshine, it won’t be blue skies for everyone everyday, I think the best of the sunshine will probably be on Good Friday for the most part of the UK, a bit of high level cloud at times on Easter Day, but it will still feel fairly pleasant in that sunshine given that the winds will be not too strong.”

Mr Morgan said: “It’s going to be the North West basically late on Sunday that will see the heaviest rain.

“There will be some gales around coastal regions as well of Scotland and Northern Ireland, particularly later on Sunday, so from a travel point of view, if you are making travel plans, there may well be some temporary difficult driving conditions late on Sunday and perhaps in eastern areas on Monday as well but overall we don’t anticipate any warnings being necessary through this coming weekend.”

