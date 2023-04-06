England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley

By Press Association
England celebrate after beating Brazil at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)
England celebrate after beating Brazil at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick to settle the inaugural Women’s Finalissima after a dramatic evening against Brazil in front of a 83,132 Wembley crowd ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

Ella Toone looked to have secured the win for England with her 23rd-minute strike seeing the hosts leading going into the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

But Andressa Alves managed to beat England keeper Mary Earps to force the shootout, where Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly – who scored the goal here that made the Lionesses European champions last summer – got the job done for the hosts.

England v Brazil – Women’s Finalissima – Wembley Stadium
England celebrate after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty (Adam Davy/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s side are now undefeated in 30 matches, and will look to extend that streak when they host Australia in next week’s pre-World Cup friendly.

This was the fourth meeting between these sides at senior women’s international level, Brazil having won the previous encounter 2-1 thanks to a Debinha brace.

Wiegman admitted before the match that this sold-out encounter, which began with a tribute to the late Pele, would give her the chance to tinker with options ahead of the World Cup, with England kicking off their campaign in Brisbane in just over 100 days.

At Wembley she elected to start Alessia Russo, battling Aston Villa’s Daly for the starting spot at number nine, and the Manchester United forward had an early chance to make a statement but could not nod a set-piece past Brazilian keeper Leticia.

England v Brazil – Women’s Finalissima – Wembley Stadium
Ella Toone fired England ahead (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England continued to find their way back inside the visitors’ territory but chances remained elusive until Lucy Bronze fired from distance, forcing Leticia into a low, diving stop at the far post.

Copa America Femenina winners Brazil could have gone ahead through Geyse, but her effort from the right took a deflection off Jess Carter to avoid England doing what they usually do not – concede first.

Moments later, Toone rendered that scenario impossible. Bronze exchanged passes with Stanway before cutting back to the 23-year-old, who made no mistake as she slotted past Leticia.

England thought they had made it two through Lauren James but the official quickly determined – without calling on the available VAR – that the Lionesses had been offside in the build-up.

England v Brazil – Women’s Finalissima – Wembley Stadium
The champions of Europe and South America met in front of an 83,132 crowd at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

A flag would also have likely denied a Tamires equaliser at the other end had Earps not stopped the effort.

Bronze could not connect with a corner but England remained in control, Lauren Hemp latching onto a cross from James before her nodded attempt was collected by the keeper, while Russo and James both registered attempts before half-time.

Brazil looked brighter after the restart, Geyse quickly calling Earps into action before Kerolin bounced an effort in the direction of the England keeper, while Leah Williamson’s clearance stopped a sustained surge from the visitors.

Geyse threatened again, this time firing a rocket that Earps just managed to tip away, eliciting a gasp from the crowd before the ball landed on the roof of the net, while Stanway saw a sharp effort stopped.

England v Brazil – Women’s Finalissima – Wembley Stadium
Brazil scored a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time (Adam Davy/PA)

A pause to treat Greenwood – who was deemed fit to continue – allowed Wiegman to ready several substitutes as the Lionesses seemed headed toward a clean-sheet victory as they fended off the first few minutes of added time.

It was not meant to be, however. While Earps was able to stop an initial attempt from half-time substitute Adriana, the England shot-stopper fumbled the save and the ball landed at the feet of Andressa Alves who made no mistake as she fired in the equaliser.

With the trophy now to be decided by penalties, Stanway stepped up first, Leticia able to make contact but unable to stop the shot, Adriana replying before the Brazilian keeper denied Toone.

Daly fired sharply home before Brazil captain Rafaelle hit the crossbar, supporters’ spirits lifting as Greenwood sent Leticia the wrong way, putting pressure on Kerolin who kept her side in it.

But just as the last time the Lionesses lifted silverware here, at Euro 2022, it came down to Kelly, who once again sent the Wembley faithful into raptures when she found the finishing touch.

