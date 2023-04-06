Gemma Grainger hails Wales finishing against Northern Ireland after lean spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gemma Grainger hails Wales finishing against Northern Ireland after lean spell

By Press Association
Wales manager Gemma Grainger was delighted with her side’s finishing in their 4-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales manager Gemma Grainger was delighted with her side’s finishing in their 4-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wales boss Gemma Grainger praised her side’s finishing after a 4-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland ended their quiet streak in front of goal.

Wales had scored only six goals in their previous nine matches and had failed to find the net more than once in a game during that sequence.

But Jess Fishlock, Angharad James, Hannah Cain and Rachel Rowe were all on target as Wales scored four for the first time since beating Greece 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November 2021.

Wales v Northern Ireland – Women’s International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Jess Fishlock was one of Wales’ goalscorers (Nick Potts/PA)

Grainger said: “We know we’re a team that creates chances and to score four goals is really pleasing.

“You work hard to turn chances into goals and it’s always margins when you play against good teams.

“We’ve really performed in that finishing phase and seen four different goalscorers.

“We want to keep putting the ball at risk and creating those chances.

“We always encourage the players to score those type of goals, and when they do come off it looks great. But it’s about continuing to try and do the right things and work on how we are in that final third.”

Wales lost out to Northern Ireland for a place at Euro 2022 before Grainger was appointed Dragons boss.

Despite missing out on this summer’s World Cup, Wales have made significant strides since and will head into the inaugural Nations League in September with plenty of confidence.

Grainger said: “These games are about learning and I want to keep clean sheets, it will annoy the players that they haven’t done so.

“But when you come in at half-time and you’re three-nil up it’s always a challenge from a mentality perspective.

“Three-nil is a big lead and in the second half we’ve had moments we’ve got to learn from.

“We are preparing to play Group A opposition in the Nations League and you can’t afford to have those moments against those teams.”

Northern Ireland had Andy Waterworth in interim charge following Kenny Shiels’ departure at the end of January.

Wales v Northern Ireland – Women’s International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Northern Ireland interim manager Andy Waterworth (right) saw his side beaten in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

The Irish Football Association plans to appoint Shiels’ permanent successor before their next game.

“First half Wales were really good, well rehearsed, and we were probably nervous first half,” said Waterworth, the Irish Football Association’s head of elite player development.

“But a coach once said to me ‘you’ll learn more from these games as it’s a character-revealer’.

“I certainly saw a lot of character in the second half and nobody chucked it, which is important.

“Just to provide some context too, and I’m not looking for excuses, but the Welsh team are in season and most of our team are out of season.”

On the search for a permanent manager, Waterworth added: “The Irish FA need to get the right person, however long that may be.

“There’s a big Nations League campaign coming up and it was important to get the girls together and play a game of high quality.”

