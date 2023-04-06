Israel launches air strikes after rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israel launches air strikes after rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon

By Press Association
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel (Fadi Amun/AP)
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel (Fadi Amun/AP)

The Israeli military has struck targets in the Gaza Strip, pushing the region towards a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country’s northern and southern borders following two days of unrest at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Gaza militants quickly fired off a new barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens across southern Israel.

The Israeli air strikes set off at least four loud explosions in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it struck a pair of tunnels and two weapons manufacturing sites.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The sound of outgoing rocket fire could be heard in Gaza.

It was the latest sign of rising tensions during a sensitive holiday period.

Similar fighting in 2021 led to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The air strikes came after militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel earlier in the day, forcing people across Israel’s northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people.

In Gaza, militants also fired rockets towards Israel.

Israeli military officials said the rocket fire on both fronts was carried out by Palestinian militants in connection with this week’s violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, where Israeli police stormed into the building with tear gas and stun grenades on two straight days.

The violent scenes from the mosque have ratcheted up tensions across the region.

The air strikes came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with his Security Cabinet to discuss the rocket fire.

Palestinians Israel
Palestinians burn tyres and wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli police raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City (Adel Hana/AP)

Following the nearly three-hour meeting, Mr Netanyahu’s office put out a short statement saying a series of decisions had been made.

“Israel’s response, tonight and beyond, will extract a heavy price from our enemies,” Mr Netanyahu said.

There was no immediate Israeli response in Lebanon, where militants fired some 34 rockets across the border.

The military said 25 were shot down by its Iron Dome aerial defence system.

Five rockets struck Israeli territory and the rest of the strikes were being investigated.

Israel said two people were wounded.

The unusually large salvo of rockets raised fears of a wider conflagration, as Israel’s bitter enemy, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, holds sway over much of southern Lebanon.

Over the past two days, tensions have skyrocketed at the sacred compound home to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and along Israel’s tense border with Gaza.

Israel Palestinians
Israeli police detain a Palestinian in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

In a briefing with reporters, Lt Col Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, said the army drew a clear connection between the Lebanese rocket fire and the recent unrest in Jerusalem.

“It’s a Palestinian-oriented event,” he said, adding that either the Hamas or Islamic Jihad militant groups, which are based in Gaza but also operate in Lebanon, could be involved.

But he said the army believed that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government were aware of what happened and also held responsibility.

He declined to say how Israel might respond, saying there were “all sorts of scenarios”.

Earlier on Thursday and late on Wednesday night, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired several rockets towards Israel in protest over the Israeli police storming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City with tear gas and stun grenades.

On Thursday, Hezbollah condemned Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa.

The shrine – the third-holiest site in Islam – stands on a hilltop revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

No faction in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the salvo of rockets, which set off air raid sirens across the country’s north.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip (Fatima Shbair/AP)

A Lebanese security official said the country’s security forces believed the rockets were launched by a Lebanon-based Palestinian militant group, not by Hezbollah militants.

The official said there were no casualties on the Lebanese side.

A spokesperson for Hezbollah did not respond to a request for comment.

Both Israel and Hezbollah have avoided an all-out conflict since a 34-day war in 2006 ended with a draw.

Tensions have simmered along the Lebanese border as Israel appears to have ratcheted up its shadow war against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, another close ally of Iran, Israel’s archenemy in the region.

Suspected Israeli air strikes in Syria in recent weeks have killed two Iranian military advisers and temporarily put the country’s two largest airports out of service.

Lt Col Hecht said Thursday’s rocket fire was not believed to be connected to events in Syria.

In Washington, Principal Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said: “Israel has legitimate security concerns and has every right to defend themselves.”

But he also urged calm in Jerusalem.

Israel Palestinians Lebanon
An Israeli police officer stands beside a crater where remains of an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon fell in Shlomi, northern Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

“We emphasise the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem and any unilateral action that jeopardises the status quo to us is unacceptable,” he said.

In Israel, Thursday’s rocket fire from Lebanon sent shrapnel flying that wounded at least two people, according to the Galilee Medical Centre.

Israeli police said a bomb squad removed a number of fragments from areas in the north.

Videos on social media showed huge plumes of dark smoke billowing from Israel’s northern hills and streaks through the sky left by the Iron Dome defence system.

Widely circulated photos showed shrapnel that punched a hole in a street in the northern Israeli town of Shlomi and at least one building with its windows blown out.

The Lebanese army said it found missile launchers and “a number of rockets intended for launch” in the vicinity of the towns of Zibqin and Qalila in south Lebanon and was working to dismantle them.

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad hailed the rockets as “a heroic operation against the Israeli crimes in the Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, is visiting Lebanon, where he met with exiled leaders of Palestinian militant groups late on Thursday.

“Our Palestinian people will not remain passive towards the ongoing aggression,” he said.

Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel (Fadi Amun/AP)

In Jerusalem, tensions ran high after two nights of unrest.

Conflicting claims over the sacred compound home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque have spiralled into violence in the past, including a bloody 11-day war in 2021 between Israel and Hamas.

For the past two nights – a volatile time during which the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover overlap – Palestinians have barricaded themselves in the mosque with stones and firecrackers.

Worshippers have been demanding the right to pray overnight inside the mosque – which authorities typically only permit during the last 10 days of the month-long holiday.

They have also stayed in the mosque in protest over threats by religious Jews to carry out a ritual animal slaughter at the sacred site for Passover.

Israel bars ritual slaughter on the site, but calls by Jewish extremists to revive the practice, including offers of cash rewards to anyone who even attempts to bring an animal into the compound, have amplified fears among Muslims that Israel is plotting to take over the site.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli police raided the mosque, firing stun grenades and rubber bullets to evict worshippers who had locked the doors of the building.

Palestinians hurled stones and fireworks at officers.

After a few hours of scuffles that left a trail of damage, police managed to drag everyone out of the compound.

Police fiercely beat Palestinians and arrested more than 400 people.

Israeli authorities control access to the area but the compound is administered by Islamic and Jordanian officials.

The violence at the site has resonated across the region, with condemnations pouring in from Muslim leaders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Fintry Road. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
3
Clothes left strewn across a room of the Dura Street flat. Image: Supplied
Pregnant Dundee mum ‘sickened’ as flat trashed during break-in
4
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
5
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
6
CR0042038, Emma Duncan, Glenrothes. Chimney demolition at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Picture Shows: Demolition taking place of the iconic Tullis Russell chimneys. One being 133 years old and the other 52 years old. Thursday 6th April 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
7
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
6
8
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
9
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
10
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

More from The Courier

Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
2
Murray is expecting a tough challenge in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with…
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips 'only the…
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
4
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel (Fadi Amun/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented