Three men given life sentences for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

By Press Association
A fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a T-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper XXXTentacion in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Three men have been given life sentences for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a motorcycle shop in south Florida while being robbed of 50,000 dollars (£40,200).

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations.

Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty, so life in prison was the only sentence that Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan could impose for the first-degree murder convictions.

The defendants, two dressed in suits and one in a button-down shirt, showed little emotion as they stood one by one to be handcuffed by a bailiff.

Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, centre, and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale
Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, centre, and Michael Boatwright at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

There was no audible reaction from family members or other observers in the courtroom.

Before the verdicts were read, Judge Usan warned that anyone who caused any kind of disruption would be held in contempt of court.

During the month-long trial, prosecutors linked Boatwright, Williams and Newsome to the June 18 2018 shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, plus mobile phone videos the men took showing themselves flashing fistfuls of 100 dollar notes hours after the killing.

Prosecutors also had the evidence of a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants who said he participated in the robbery.

He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder.

He has not been sentenced, pending the conclusion of this trial.

Allen’s sentence could be as little as time served – meaning he could soon be released – or as long as life, depending partly on how much weight prosecutors give to his assistance.

Defence lawyers accused Allen of being a liar who was motivated by his desire to avoid a life sentence.

Michael Boatwright listens to his lawyer Joseph Kimok after he was found guilty of first-degree murder of emerging rapper XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale
Michael Boatwright listens to his lawyer Joseph Kimok after he was found guilty of first-degree murder at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

They also said prosecutors and detectives did a poor job on the investigation and did not look at other possible suspects, including the Canadian rap star Drake, who had a feud with XXXTentacion online.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports with a friend when an SUV swerved in front of him and blocked his BMW.

Surveillance video showed two masked gunmen emerging and confronting the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window, and one shot him repeatedly.

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away.

The rapper’s friend was not harmed.

Boatwright was identified as the primary gunman and Newsome was accused of being the other one.

Williams was accused of driving the SUV and Allen of being inside the vehicle.

Most Commented