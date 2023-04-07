Jeremy Renner says he has ‘no regrets’ about serious snowplough accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Renner says he has ‘no regrets’ about serious snowplough accident

By Press Association
Jeremy Renner says he has 'no regrets' about serious snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner says he has 'no regrets' about serious snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has said he has “no regrets” about his serious snowplough accident earlier this year, and would “do it again” to save his nephew.

The Marvel star, 52, said he was “so grateful and forever in debt” to those who had helped him in the aftermath of the incident, which took place near his US home on January 1.

Renner was crushed by his own six-tonne snowploughing machine as he tried to help his nephew, Alexander Fries, free another vehicle.

He was later air-lifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, with significant injuries, that included over 30 broken bones.

Marvel Studio's Hawkeye special screening – London
The Marvel star, 52, said he was 'so grateful and forever in debt' to those who had helped him in the aftermath of the incident

In an exclusive interview with journalist Diane Sawyer, broadcast on US network ABC on Thursday, he recalled the incident and detailed his ongoing physical and mental recovery.

He told Sawyer he had been a “dummy” for stepping out of the vehicle while it was moving, saying: “It was my mistake, and I paid for it.”

Asked if he remembered the pain, he replied: “Oh yeah, I was awake through every moment.

“It’s exactly like you imagined it would feel … It’s hard to imagine what that feels like… It felt like someone took the wind out of you.

“Too many things are going on (in) the body to feel. Pain is everything – it’s like if your soul could feel pain.”

Recalling his thoughts at the time of the incident he continued: “I said, ‘Oh, that (leg), that one’s really messed up… that leg’s (going to) be a problem.

“(I’m thinking) ‘What’s my body (going to) look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?”

But Renner added that he refused to be “haunted” by the incident, despite being “triggered” by the painful memories of what had occurred.

“Yeah, no regrets. I would do it again,” he said.

“I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience. That is a man I’m proud of because I wouldn’t let that happen to my nephew.

“So shift the narrative of being victimised or making a mistake or anything else. I refuse to be f****** haunted by that memory that way.”

The special programme also included parts of the 911 call made following the incident, as well as footage of Renner in hospital and physical therapy, with doctors praising both his physical and mental strength.

The actor said he had used sign language to say “I’m sorry” to his family because he felt bad his own actions had caused “so much pain”.

“I did that to them, it’s my responsibility you know? I felt bad that my actions had caused so much pain,” he told Sawyer.

“This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them. What we just endured.

“That’s real love. It’s suffering but that feeds the seeds of what love is.”

Becoming emotional he went on to describe how he had also written down what he believed might be his “last words” to his family while at the hospital.

“Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine… on drugs and painkillers. Just let me go now,” he said.

Renner has since returned to his Los Angeles home to continue his recovery, keeping fans updated on social media.

During the programme Renner spoke to the first people that came to his aid – his neighbours Rich Kovach and Barb Fletcher.

Ms Fletcher said she had felt as though she had “lost him for a second” as she cradled the actor’s head in the snow and watched him turn “a grey-green colour”.

“I really felt he had passed away for a few seconds,” she said.

Speaking to the pair on the phone, Renner told them: “It took an army to keep this old sucker alive… and I’m so grateful and forever in debt.

“If I was alone, if no one was there, I’d be dead in front of your place.”

Renner has vowed to return to public life soon, and recently announced a new show on Disney+, Rennervations, in which he helps re-purpose used vehicles to help struggling communities.

When asked about returning to do stunts as a Marvel superhero, he laughed and replied: “I’m okay with a stunt guy doing it.

“I’m 52… I’ve done enough.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

