Woman who died after being hit by car named as boy held on suspicion of murder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday has been identified as 60-year-old Marcia Grant.

The mother and grandmother was remembered as a “pillar of the community” as a 12-year-old boy remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Mrs Grant’s family said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

A police car parked outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield, after a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder (Dave Higgens/PA)

Emergency services had been called at around 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

Mrs Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination have not yet taken place.

The boy was found shortly afterwards and arrested on suspicion of murder as well as suspected possession of a knife.

We have an #update to share this morning from the family of a #Sheffield woman, as the investigation into her death continues. The family has asked for privacy at this time. Read their statement here ➡️ https://t.co/caeoiyYx7x pic.twitter.com/pOyNBIVURK — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) April 7, 2023

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Police remained outside a semi-detached house on Hemper Lane, in Sheffield, on Thursday evening.

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss.

“She was a beautiful soul.”