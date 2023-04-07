Good Friday Agreement was not written in stone, says Alliance party MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Good Friday Agreement was not written in stone, says Alliance party MP

By Press Association
Stephen Farry MP (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stephen Farry MP (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Good Friday Agreement was not written in stone and can be changed to prevent the recurring deadlocks at Stormont, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party has said.

The peace deal established a system of powersharing in a mandatory coalition at the Stormont Assembly.

The Alliance Party does not designate in the Assembly as unionist or nationalist and have called for changes to the system, primarily moving away from community designation.

Stephen Farry said this would diminish the veto power that has been used by both Sinn Fein and the DUP to block the formation of government.

Mr Farry was a researcher for the party during the Good Friday Agreement negotiations in 1998.

He said some of the details were rushed as the deal reached its conclusion.

“There is this sort of concept that the Good Friday Agreement was sort of written on tablets of stone and that people thought very carefully around every aspect and every word of the agreement,” he said.

“In practice, the broad framework was clear from a very early stage, but a lot of the details were hammered out in probably the last week, and often in a somewhat rushed way.

“So there wasn’t, shall we say, deep intellectual thinking going in behind the precise details of how everything was worked out.”

Stephen Farry MP, deputy leader of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, at Parliament Buildings on the Stormont estate in Belfast, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 06 2023. See PA story ULSTER Agreement Alliance. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Stephen Farry MP, deputy leader of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Farry said the party’s concerns on powersharing were not fully accommodated in the deal.

“It’s probably fair to say at the same time though, while we were very enthusiastic about the agreement, understood its significance for Northern Ireland moving forward, we did have some degree of concern about some of the details that were emerging at that time because they weren’t necessarily consistent with our particular model of powersharing,” he said.

He added: “We had quite considerable reservations around issues such as designations, the mandatory form of coalition that was put in place.

“We saw those as, first of all, institutionalising division in society and also being too rigid.”

tephen Farry MP, deputy leader of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, at Parliament Buildings on the Stormont estate in Belfast, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 06 2023. See PA story ULSTER Agreement Alliance. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Stephen Farry MP is open to reform (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Stormont government has collapsed a number of times in the past 25 years, most recently due to the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit trade agreements.

Mr Farry said that, if the type of reforms his party are now suggesting had been present in the Good Friday Agreement, Stormont would have seen less turbulence.

“We would have had a much more open and flexible system to manage those stress points that could have emerged during that process,” he said

“And also if people felt that they didn’t have a veto, they maybe wouldn’t have made the same threats and ultimatums or indeed walked away, so I think we could have had a different future if we had of had maybe a different institutional design from the start.

“And the agreement itself always allowed for its own reform and evolution.”

Mr Farry added: “We could have had a different future and a different path, but it’s not too late to change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented