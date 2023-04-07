Republicans in US state approve plan to end gender-affirming care for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Republicans in US state approve plan to end gender-affirming care for children

By Press Association
Gender identity signage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Gender identity signage (Victoria Jones/PA)

Republican politicians in the US state of Kansas have approved a plan to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The move was the latest in intensifying efforts to roll back LGBTQ legislation like other states with Republican-controlled legislatures.

The Kansas House voted 70-52 to pass a bill requiring the state’s medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors, even though many professionals who deal with transgender youth see such care as vital to preserving their mental health and preventing suicides.

The Senate then voted 23-12 to approve the measure, sending it to Democratic governor Laura Kelly.

The governor is expected to veto it, having promised LGBTQ youth during a Statehouse lobbying day last month that she would protect their rights and reject any measure “that aims to harm or discriminate against you”.

Supporters were well short of the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override a veto.

LGBTQ-rights advocates believe they are seeing a national effort to erase transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming and gender fluid people from US society, at least legally.

Dr Beth Oller, a family physician in a small northwestern Kansas town who provides gender-affirming care, saw Republican politicians going “in search of a dog whistle” to unite their party.

“This one was a winner because they found it palatable to strip rights from a population that was small and did not affect most of them,” she said in an email.

“They delude themselves with groupthink so that they can pretend this isn’t about hate but about protection, but we know the truth.”

Thirteen other states have enacted laws against gender-affirming care for minors, though federal judges have blocked enforcement of them in Alabama and Arkansas.

Republican politicians across the US have pursued several hundred proposals this year pushing back on LGBTQ rights.

Supporters of the Kansas ban argue it is about protecting children medical care that comes with side effects or cannot be reversed later.

They contend that only an adult, and not a minor’s parent, can consent to the treatments.

“We all know children change their minds,” Republican state Representative Susan Humphries of Wichita said.

“How many children know what they want to be when they grow up?”

The care falling under the bill would include puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapy.

While the bill would not keep transgender youth from receiving counselling or psychiatric therapy, the measure applies to acts performed or “causing” acts “to affirm the child’s perception of the child’s sex” if it differs from gender assigned at birth.

“Where I kind of part ways with some of this is with surgical procedures,” said state Representative Steve Howe, a Republican from central Kansas.

“I do agree that all kids have value, and that’s why I’m going to support the bill.”

The Kansas vote came after its politicians on Thursday passed a “parents’ rights” bill allowing families to pull their children out of lessons and activities involving LGBTQ-themed materials and another measure restricting rooming arrangements for transgender students on school trips.

Republicans on Tuesday approved a broad bathroom bill that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their driver’s licences.

Starting blocks on a running track (Joe Giddens/PA)
Starting blocks on a running track (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Wednesday they overrode Ms Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender female athletes from girls’ and women’s sports.

“People are finally getting tired of this push toward trying to push our kids in the wrong direction, and I think that this is a pushback from parents, from people who see this as a big problem,” said state Senator Mike Thompson, a conservative, Kansas City-area Republican who backed all of the measures.

“For hundreds and hundreds and thousands of years, I think that this has not been a problem.

“Then all of a sudden it seems like it is.”

Ms Humphries suggested “a social contagion” driven by social media is helping increase “confused” young people’s desire to transition do a different gender, repeating an idea that’s been debunked by multiple studies.

Transgender medical treatments for children and teens have been available in the US for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.

