Huge queues of cars stretching back from Port of Dover amid 90-minute waits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Huge queues of cars stretching back from Port of Dover amid 90-minute waits

By Press Association
Queues at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queues at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Huge queues of holidaymakers are waiting on “extremely busy roads” close to the Port of Dover amid warnings of 90-minute delays.

Cars could be seen snaking from the Kent port to the nearby town after 11am on Good Friday, with lorries thought to be stretching back further.

P&O Ferries and operator DFDS were reporting delays of between 60 and 90 minutes to the port’s entrance while Irish Ferries advised people to allow up to three hours before their travel time.

Drivers have been advised to bring supplies in case they are left waiting for hours, with queues expected to lengthen in the early afternoon.

Easter getaway
Motorists have been advised to prepare for delays (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “First of all, the weather’s clear, the ferries are sailing well, and all that sort of stuff, this weekend was always scheduled to be about 30% lighter than last weekend, today being the busier day.

“What we did is we worked with our ferry operators to try and spread the demand across the three days rather than all on this day.

“I know that that’s challenging for the coach industry because they have itineraries that they want to maintain, but they’ve worked with the ferry operators to be able to do that, and that’s been successful.

“We’ve also installed a new facility to expand our processing at the borders for coaches, that’s operational, I just saw one goes through in just shy of 10 minutes.

“It’s going to be a busy day, we’re running probably about an hour to an hour and a half to get through border controls at the moment, and we will peak through probably early afternoon, and then it will start to slow down after that.”

Easter getaway
Cars could be seen snaking from the Kent port to the nearby town (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He said holidaymakers should bring drinks, food and entertainment for children if they are arriving at the port.

P&O Ferries said on Twitter: “The roads in and around the Port Of Dover area are extremely busy. Please allow extra time for your journey to the port.”

Meanwhile, DFDS said freight ferry queues are “slow moving”.

It comes after chaotic scenes at the port last weekend when thousands of people were delayed, reportedly by up to 14 hours.

Nichola Mallon, of Logistics UK, talking about lorry drivers using the port, told Sky News: “If they’re waiting considerable periods of time, that becomes a driver welfare issue and so that’s why we’re working very closely with the Kent resilience forum, and to make sure that we can minimise delays.

“In fact, I have a number of meetings today as we closely monitor the situation and make sure that contingency plans are in place if needed, and people are working very hard on that.

“Our message to our members would be to check with your ferry operator to make sure that you’re aware of the latest guidance, make sure that you’ve completed all your paperwork before you head there and have supplies there, just in case, and make sure that you leave enough time to accommodate any delays.”

At one point on Thursday, there were queues of “approximately 90 minutes” for passport checks by French officials at the port as the Easter rush kicked off amid “high volumes of traffic”, DFDS said.

Easter getaway
Delays at Dover have been blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Delays at Dover have been blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit.

Port officials said they held an “urgent review” with ferry operators and the French authorities in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s delays.

A general strike in France in a row over pension reforms is also causing disruption.

About 400,000 people joined a protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms in Paris on Thursday, the French CGT union reportedly said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented