Russia warns West to remove obstacles to grain exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russia warns West to remove obstacles to grain exports

By Press Association
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

Russia could pull out of a wartime deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain to global markets if the West fails to remove obstacles to Russian agricultural exports, Moscow’s top diplomat has said.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, unblocked shipments stuck in Ukraine’s blockaded and mined ports, alleviating rising food prices and the threat of hunger in some countries.

A separate agreement aimed to facilitate the export of Russian fertilisers and grain. Moscow has repeatedly complained that the deal failed to work for Russian agricultural exports, which have had trouble reaching world markets due to western sanctions.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Russia had agreed last month to extend the deal for 60 days – instead of the 120 days set under a previous extension – to send a warning to the West.

Sergei Lavrov
Sergei Lavrov (Yury Kochetkov/Pool Photo/AP)

“After we extended the deal for 120 days, we saw no indication that those issues could be solved and grew tired of appealing to the conscience of those who determine it,” Mr Lavrov said

“We made a small escalatory move and offered to extend the deal only for 60 days on the assumption that if there is no change in removing the obstacles to the exports of Russian fertilisers and grain, we would think whether the deal is needed.”

He shrugged off the West’s argument that Russian food and fertilisers are not subject to sanctions. He noted that “obstacles related to financing, logistics, transportation and insurance of Russian exports have remained and even have grown tougher”.

Experts say private shipping and insurance companies remain cautious about handling Russia’s commodities amid the war in Ukraine, although its wheat shipments were at or near record highs in November, December and January, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

Mr Lavrov said the West has effectively blocked the UN-Turkey agreement on Russian agricultural exports and “that’s why we’ve asked for letters of comfort from certain governments”.

Instead of agreeing to another extension later this year, Russia may decide to co-operate directly with Turkey and Qatar to ensure grain gets to the countries that need it.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose country joined the UN and Ukraine in pressing for a 120-day extension before the deal on Ukrainian exports expired last month, said he and Mr Lavrov “agreed that the obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser should be removed immediately”.

Mevlut Cavusoglu
Mevlut Cavusoglu (Amr Nabil/AP)

“We value the continuation of the deal,” he said. “This is not only important for Ukraine’s and Russia’s grain and fertiliser exports, it is also important in terms of reducing the world food crisis and especially the problem experienced by every household in the world.”

Mr Lavrov’s warning echoed one from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said last month that Moscow could end its participation in the initiative if its conditions were not met. He said Russia expected the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

Mr Lavrov and Mr Cavusoglu also discussed Russian efforts to forge a reconciliation between Turkey and Syria. Earlier this week, Moscow hosted the deputy foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria and Iran to facilitate the rapprochement.

Turkey has backed armed opposition groups that have sought to overthrow President Bashar Assad’s government during the Syrian civil war. Ankara has control over large areas in north-western Syria, and Damascus is pressing for the withdrawal of Turkish forces as a prerequisite for a normalisation of ties.

Turkey is looking for security guarantees, including regarding Kurdish militants in Syria that Ankara considers to be terrorists.

“We know that not all issues can be settled in one or two meetings,” Mr Cavusoglu said. “But the dialogue needs to continue and it would be beneficial if the consultations continue in the same way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented