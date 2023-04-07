GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus By Press Association April 7 2023, 2.21pm Share GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4287532/gm-cruise-recalls-300-self-driving-taxis-after-crash-involving-bus/ Copy Link FILE – This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23. General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has recalled 300 self-driving taxis to update software after one of them ran into the back of a bus in San Francisco. Cruise said in government documents posted on Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a stop on March 23. The "articulated" two-section bus slowed as it was leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle. Cruise characterised the crash as a "fender-bender" and said no one was hurt. The company said in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did the software update on March 25. "Cruise determined that the collision was caused by an issue related to prediction of the unique movements of articulated vehicles in rare circumstances," the firm said. It said no other crashes have happened due to the problem and the same thing will not happen again after the update. Cruise said it carried out the recall to be transparent and add to public understanding of the crash. 