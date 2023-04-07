Communities unite to form human chain at peace wall to mark accord’s anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Communities unite to form human chain at peace wall to mark accord’s anniversary

By Press Association
People standing together before taking part in Worship Between the Gates, part of the Human Peace Wall by the New Life City Church on Northumberland Street in Belfast, between the Unionist community of the Shankill and the Irish Nationalist community of the Falls Road. Picture date: Friday April 6, 2023.
People from across Northern Ireland’s divided communities have come together at one of the region’s most notorious peace walls to mark the anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Northumberland Street in west Belfast connects the predominantly Catholic and nationalist Falls Road with the mainly Protestant and unionist Shankill Road.

However, it remains divided 25 years after the historic peace accord with two sets of steel gates which are locked at night for security reasons.

On Friday lunch time the former no-man’s land was filled with people forming a human chain spanning the gates.

Those attending included West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Lord Mayor Tina Black and Alliance Party councillor Michael Long.

The event was organised by Pastor Jack McKee, whose New Life City Church stands between the two gates.

He said while the agreement has not been perfect, they wanted to mark the fact that the last 25 years were better than the previous 25 years.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Pastor Jack McKee (Liam McBurney/PA).

“But the tragedy is that even during the past 25 years, there has not been a year gone by in Northern Ireland where someone has not died at the hands of paramilitaries or those connected to them,” he said.

“As we’re singing and praying today, our prayers are beyond this day and that we will see an end to the violence.

“While the peace agreement is not perfect, it’s better than what it was, and our hope now is beyond today, that things will get even better, and the next 25 years will be even better for our children and our children’s children.”

Mr Maskey described the scene as “very poignant”.

“This is the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, it’s great to see, on the middle of a peaceline, people coming together from all sides of our community to celebrate what has been achieved over the last 25 years, but also look forward to the next 25 years and try and make an even more positive society – today is a step in the right direction for that,” he said.

