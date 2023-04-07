Families of Troubles victims unite to remember hope of Good Friday Agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Families of Troubles victims unite to remember hope of Good Friday Agreement

By Press Association
Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough, Downpatrick, Co Down, to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)
Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough, Downpatrick, Co Down, to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)

Family members of Troubles victims have been recalling the sense of hope brought about by the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

A number of victims and survivors gathered on the beach at Killough in Co Down on Friday morning to watch the sun rise to mark the anniversary of the historic peace deal.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Paddy McKenna Gallagher (left) whose father Peter Gallagher was killed by the UDA as he was getting out of his work van and Louis Johnston whose father David Johnston, a serving police officer, was killed by the IRA (Liam McBurney/PA)

Among them was Paddy McKenna Gallagher, whose father Peter Gallagher was shot as he went to work in 1993 by the UDA.

He said he was 13 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

He said: “I remember that feeling of hope that was everywhere at the time.

“There was that feeling that we young people were the future, that we had a much brighter future than our parents and the people who had lived throughout all of the Troubles.

“That has faded in terms of young people’s involvement in how we move forward, but it has been a success because people are not being murdered on the streets in the levels that they were.”

Mr McKenna Gallagher said the agreement should now evolve as society moves into the next 25 years.

He said: “The politics haven’t really worked but the people of this wee country are the success of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Louie Johnston’s father David, a reserve constable in the RUC, was shot dead by the IRA nine months before the agreement was signed.

He said: “The Good Friday Agreement is important, it is important that we mark the occasion.

“I was only eight when the agreement was signed.

“I remember growing up at the tail-end of the Troubles, I have memories of the Troubles.

“The Troubles very directly came to my house.

“But I also remember that post the agreement I was able to grow up in relative peace, that is something that is very important, something that should be celebrated, that we were able to achieve that.”

Mr Johnston added: “It has been successful in the terms that we have relative peace in Northern Ireland.

“Is the Agreement perfect? No, but what peace agreement is?

“There are always aspects that from the lens of history you might want to review or look at again.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Josephine McAteer (left) whose father Gabriel Wiggins was killed in 1979 by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) when he answered a knock at the front door of his home and Alan McBride who lost his wife Sharon and father-in-law Desmond Frizzell in the Shankill Bomb panted by the IRA (Liam McBurney/PA)

Josephine McAteer’s father Gabriel Wiggins was shot dead by loyalists.

She said watching the sun rising symbolised a new beginning.

Ms McAteer said the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement was peace in Northern Ireland.

She said: “Everybody wants to live in peace. We just have to agree.

“If we could all agree on one thing it would be peace.

“Let the orange and green go.”

“Watching the sun come up is hope for new beginnings.”

Alan McBride, whose wife and father-in-law were both killed in the 1993 IRA Shankill bomb in Belfast, added: “It was incredible being here with all these people, Catholic and Protestant, unionist and nationalist, republican and loyalist, we have all lost people.

“To look out at the sea and see the sun come up, that is the vision of the Good Friday Agreement, people standing together.”

The event in Co Down was organised by the Wave Trauma Centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented