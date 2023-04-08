What the papers say – April 8

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles’ charitable coronation, two British sisters killed in Palestine and a cancer jab that could treat skin cancer led the front pages across the UK on Saturday.

King Charles has defied tradition for his “People’s Coronation” by choosing to invite 850 charity workers to see him officially crowned, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report.

The Daily Star leads with the spring heatwave that will take hold of parts of the UK bringing a sunny 25C after a blue-skied Easter.

FT Weekend reports on a business set in a London house that has arranged the sale of £1.2 billion in electronics to Russia that is prompting sanction fears.

The Times front page led with a report into the housing crisis as 50 local authorities scrapped their targets after warnings that government reforms are creating a “nimby’s character”.

The Guardian reports on a personalised cancer jab that could be treat diseases like skin cancer could be ready in five-years.

The Independent leads with calls for Labour leader Keir Starmer to withdraw an “appalling” advert that says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is soft on child sex abusers.

The Daily Mail reports on the Princess of Wales who said her walk through Windsor with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the Queen died was the “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do”.

The i leads with a warning from former prime minister Tony Blair to not take peace in Northern Ireland for granted on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Telegraph reports on the shooting attack in the West Bank near a Jewish settlement that left two British-Israeli sisters dead and their mother seriously injured.

