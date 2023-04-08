Boy, 16, released by police investigating murder of girl in flats fire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old girl in an east London fire has been released by police.

The girl, named locally as Tiffany Regis, died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats in Beckton.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy has been bailed pending further inquiries until early May.

Five others at the address were injured. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Police were called at about 5.28pm on Thursday to the fire in Tollgate Road, which detectives are treating as arson.

Speaking after the murder investigation was launched on Friday, Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the Met’s north east command unit, said: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

“Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Flowers at the scene on Tollgate Road in Beckton, Newham after a fire at a block of flats (James Manning/PA)

Paying tribute, a man who said he was a family friend described the teenager as “an angel”.

The man who gave his name only as Godfrey, 30, said: “I’ve even got videos of her from when she young.

“She spent some time with my little nephews. Those memories with her I will never forget.”