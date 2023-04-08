Queen thought Harry ‘so consumed’ by love for Meghan it clouded his judgment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Queen thought Harry ‘so consumed’ by love for Meghan it clouded his judgment

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The late Queen thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour was “quite mad” and that Harry was “so consumed” by his love for Meghan it was “clouding his judgment”, a new royal book has claimed.

Queen Elizabeth II also had the Sandringham library swept for bugs in 2020 ahead of the Megxit crisis summit, such was her concern over the privacy of the crucial meeting with Harry, author Robert Jobson said.

The journalist, in his book Our King serialised in the Daily Mail on Saturday, revealed how the Princess of Wales found conducting a joint walkabout with Harry and Meghan after the Queen’s death “almost unbearable”.

Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (John Stillwell/PA)

Kate told a senior royal the public show of unity “was one of the hardest things she had ever had to do” because of the depth of ill-feeling between the Waleses and the Sussexes.

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle two days after the monarch’s death in September last year.

The rift between Harry and William, and the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah interview with its allegations of racism against an unnamed royal, and accusations the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan, and that Kate made the duchess cry, left the Windsors in turmoil in the months and years before the Queen’s death.

Charles – the then-Prince of Wales – and William decided they could not risk being alone with Harry again in the wake of the Oprah interview in March 2021, Jobson said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waving to members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince had previously stopped taking Harry’s calls when the Sussexes moved to California after his son reportedly swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds.

The late Queen, who had a great affection for her grandson Harry, was said to have tired of his outbursts, and wearied of the “volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence”, the author said.

Jobson added that, after Harry and Meghan started publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the family: “The Queen was frankly mystified by the couple’s behaviour, describing it as ‘quite mad’.

“She came to believe, however, that her grandson was ‘so consumed’ by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment’.”

In 2020, she had ruled Meghan’s attendance at the Sandringham summit via video link “not necessary” as Harry would represent her, amid fears the feed would be recorded or other people would be listening in.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview was aired in March 2021 while Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital (Yui Mok/PA)

Since the Queen’s death, Harry has further laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the Sussexes will travel from their Californian home to attend the King’s coronation next month, even though the save the date RSVP deadline has passed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Fun at the Black Watch Castle. Keep the children entertained this Easter with an egg-cellent Easter fun day at the Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
James O’Connor is to appear in court on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
Lesley has a handy guide for middle age.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Editor's Picks

Most Commented