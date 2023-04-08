Afghan religious scholars criticise girls’ education ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Afghan religious scholars criticise girls’ education ban

By Press Association
Afghan schoolgirls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, back in March (AP)
Afghan schoolgirls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, back in March (AP)

Afghan religious scholars have criticised a ban on female education, as a key Taliban minister warned clerics not to rebel against the government on the controversial issue.

Girls cannot go to school beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan (aged 11-12), with the education ban extending to universities.

Women are barred from public spaces, including parks, and most forms of employment.

Last week, Afghan women were barred from working at the UN, according to the global body, although the Taliban have yet to make a public announcement.

Authorities present the education restrictions as temporary suspensions rather than bans, but universities and schools reopened in March without their female students.

The bans have raised fierce international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed and worsened a humanitarian crisis.

Two religious scholars who are well-known within Afghanistan said on Saturday that authorities should reconsider their decision.

Public opposition to Taliban policies is rare, although some Taliban leaders have voiced their disagreement with the decision-making process.

One scholar, Abdul Rahman Abid, said institutions should be permitted to re-admit girls and women through separate classes, hiring female teachers, staggering timetables, and even building new facilities.

Knowledge is obligatory in Islam for men and women, he told The Associated Press, and Islam allows women to study.

“My daughter is absent from school – I am ashamed, I have no answer for my daughter,” he said.

Afghanistan Schools
Girls are banned from education from high school age onwards (AP)

“My daughter asks why girls are not allowed to learn in the Islamic system. I have no answer for her.”

He said reform is needed and warned that any delays are at the expense of the global Islamic community and also weakens the government.

Another scholar, who is a member of the Taliban, told the AP there is still time for ministries to solve the problem of girls’ education.

Toryali Himat cited ministries comprising the inner circle of the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who is based in Kandahar.

It was on his orders that the government banned girls from classrooms.

Mr Himat said there are two types of criticism – one that destroys the system, and another that makes corrective criticism.

“Islam has allowed both men and women to learn, but hijab and curriculum should be considered,” said Mr Himat.

Afghanistan Schools
Clerics have spoken out against the Taliban on the issue (AP)

“Corrective criticism should be given and the Islamic emirate should think about this. Where there is no criticism, there is the possibility of corruption.

“My personal opinion is that girls should get education up to university level.”

Acting higher education minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said on Friday that clerics should not speak against government policy.

He made his remarks after another scholar, Abdul Sami Al Ghaznawi, told students at a religious school that there was no conflict over girls’ education.

He said Islamic scripture was clear that girls’ education was acceptable.

Mr Nadim appeared to target Mr Al Ghaznawi by mentioning “an honourable scholar” at the top of a video statement released on social media.

“You encouraged the people to rebel, so what is the result?” Mr Nadim said. “The result is that rebellion against this (ban) is allowed. If people are encouraged to rebel against the system, will it benefit Muslims?”

The minister was not immediately available for comment. But his spokesman, Hafiz Ziaullah Hashimi, confirmed Mr Nadim’s remarks without giving further details about who they were directed at or the reason behind them.

