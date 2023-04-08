Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves

By Press Association
Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard on the touchline during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.
Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard on the touchline during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

Frank Lampard’s return fell flat as aimless Chelsea slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’ stunning strike gave the hosts another survival lifeline and kept Chelsea rooted in turmoil.

The poor visitors, on their third manager of the season after Graham Potter’s sacking last Sunday, turned to Lampard on Thursday in a bid to save their wretched season.

Co-owner Todd Boehly would have expected a reaction – or at the very least to see Chelsea regroup – but he got another limp performance as they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League.

As for Wolves, it was a vital win in their relegation battle which lifted them four points clear of the bottom three to 12th, just a place behind Chelsea. That they did it without suspended talisman and skipper Ruben Neves was further credit and it gives the hosts a platform for survival.

Lampard immediately recalled Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling but there was nothing to suggest Chelsea’s record goalscorer had sprinkled enough magic to dramatically change their course.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea ended in defeat (Nigel French/PA)

Indeed, Wolves saw plenty of the ball and caused enough problems to keep Kalidou Koulibaly busy. Their issue, as it has been all season, was a lack of cutting edge and Toti Gomes’ tame header was the best they could manage.

Yet, the hosts were allowed to build momentum which at least put Chelsea under regular pressure with Wesley Fofana deflecting Mario Lemina’s shot wide.

Lampard’s men, with the exception of Gallagher, lacked energy with Wolves sensing their chance was coming – and it did in stunning style after 31 minutes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Matheus Nunes’ stunning strike was the difference between the teams (Nick Potts/PA)

Nunes has flattered to deceive since his £38million move from Sporting Lisbon last summer but picked a fine time to score his first goal.

Daniel Podence’s cross was flicked by Matheus Cunha and then touched on by Koulibaly to fall to Nunes for the midfielder to smash in a wonderful angled half-volley across Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa, still waiting for his first Wolves goal, was denied by Kepa soon after as the expensively assembled visitors failed to show much fight. They drifted without a purpose as Lampard’s surprise return failed to deliver.

In contrast, Wolves’ combative and battle-hardened display was exactly what was required amid the crazy relegation fight which has enveloped half of the league.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Jose Sa had a quiet afternoon (PA)

They refused to buckle even after Chelsea, who had not come from behind to win when trailing at half time this season, improved after the restart without testing Jose Sa.

It left them open on the break – with Costa and Nunes both wasting chances – but they were at least on top for the first time in the game.

Lampard called for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 22 minutes left but the striker, without a goal since October or a start since November, made little difference.

Time eventually ran out and, excluding youth product Trevoh Chalobah, Lampard introduced £207.5million worth of talent from the bench without success – only underlining Chelsea’s disastrous campaign as Wolves held firm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Lewis McCann scored one and set up another. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Perth side booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect…
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Fun at the Black Watch Castle. Keep the children entertained this Easter with an egg-cellent Easter fun day at the Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve

Editor's Picks

Most Commented