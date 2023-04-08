West Ham boost hopes of avoiding relegation with derby win at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

West Ham boost hopes of avoiding relegation with derby win at Fulham

By Press Association
Jarrod Bowen celebrates with his West Ham team-mates after Harrison Reed’s own goal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Jarrod Bowen celebrates with his West Ham team-mates after Harrison Reed’s own goal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Harrison Reed own goal gave West Ham their first away Premier League victory since August as they saw off Fulham to ease their relegation worries.

The Hammers had been thrashed by Newcastle in midweek but recovered to win 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a low-quality affair settled by Reed’s unfortunate first-half moment.

Not since a victory at Aston Villa in their second away game of the season had the travelling West Ham fans been able to celebrate three points – although history was on their side here, having won more away fixtures against Fulham than any other Premier League team.

Those supporters, though, still lambasted manager David Moyes with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” during the second half.

Fulham have now lost four league games in a row as hopes of European qualification continue to drift.

Head coach Marco Silva, watching from high up in Craven Cottage’s new Riverside Stand after being hit with a two-game ban following his red card at Manchester United, will be concerned about the slide – especially with talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic still to serve six games of his eight-match ban from the same encounter.

Moyes shuffled his pack following the 5-1 loss at home to Newcastle but in truth they were once again well below their best.

Fulham were lively in the opening exchanges without testing Lukasz Fabianski in the West Ham goal.

It was the away side who broke the deadlock in a tame London derby, Reed turning a low Jarrod Bowen cross into his own goal at the midway point of the first half.

Fulham’s response was not particularly noteworthy, although Antonee Robinson hit a rising shot over the bar as the interval approached.

Bernd Leno made a fine save to prevent Danny Ings doubling the lead 10 minutes after the restart with what was West Ham’s first shot on target of the afternoon.

Moyes’ decision to replace the striker with Flynn Downes soon after was greeted with derision from the away section.

Fulham hardly rallied but did have a great chance late on as Carlos Vinicius slid in Andreas Pereira, who tried to round Fabianski only for the West Ham goalkeeper to tip the ball off the feet of the Brazilian.

The Poland international then made a more routine stop to keep out Tosin Adarabioyo’s header as the game finally opened up in the closing stages.

Bowen should have done better with a low drive only to fire straight at Leno but the Hammers saw out the remainder of the contest to seal a vital three points.

