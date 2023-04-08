Children on hospital ward left with ‘big smiles’ after Easter egg surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Children on hospital ward left with ‘big smiles’ after Easter egg surprise

By Press Association
Members of FC United of Wrexham surprising staff and patients with Easter eggs (FC United of Wrexham)
Members of FC United of Wrexham surprising staff and patients with Easter eggs (FC United of Wrexham)

Children on a hospital ward were left with “big smiles” after they were surprised with Easter eggs by players of a football team who have jokingly been referred to as “the other Wrexham”.

On Saturday, five players from the men’s side at FC United of Wrexham – Hugo Matthews, Taylor Edwards, Kiyan Roger, Harvey Frost and Kyrun Ruscoe – alongside their 36-year-old Wrexham-born manager Andrew Ruscoe, distributed Easter eggs to patients and staff on the children’s ward at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, to spread some “Easter joy”.

Group standing together
Andrew Ruscoe said he wanted to provide some Easter joy through giving out the eggs (FC United of Wrexham)

“I thought, let’s do something nice and give the children who are poorly something to look forward to because some of them may not be going home over Easter”, Mr Ruscoe, who is also the team’s chairman, told the PA news agency.

“In order to spread a bit of Easter joy, our first team got together, got some eggs and it was a fantastic experience.

“All the nurses and children were really appreciative – one of the nurses turned around and said we have put a smile on children’s faces today, which is incredible.”

Mr Ruscoe said that he was also compelled to distribute eggs to this particular hospital because it had helped his son Caelan-Jac, who is six months old, and daughter Anaya-Jasmin, four, over the years when they have been “poorly”.

He added that the experience also had an emotional impact on the players.

“They said today has opened their eyes to how precious life is and the experience really touched them,” he said.

He joked that when the group first walked onto the premises, the children were “a bit shy” and “nervous”, but that soon changed to big smiles of joy.

Doughnuts and cookies were given to staff to thank them for their hard work tending to children on the ward.

Group standing together
A nurse on the ward, Andrew Ruscoe and Samantha Knight who works at the hospital and helped to organise the visit (FC United of Wrexham)

A woman called Samantha Knight helped to organise the visit from the hospital’s side and Time2Travel, a coach and minibus hire company in Wrexham, also put some money towards the kind gesture, acting as a sponsor.

“The sponsor is very community minded and when we organised to go down to the hospital, they were onboard and said, ‘let’s put some joy on people’s faces’,” Mr Ruscoe added.

The team has been referred to as “the other Wrexham”, playing homage to Wrexham AFC, which is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Earlier in the year, Reynolds donated money towards a fundraiser organised by FC United of Wrexham to raise enough money for kit for its under 12s team, with the Deadpool actor telling Mr Ruscoe it was his “pleasure to be a little piece of football in Wrexham… be it my club or yours”.

Mr Ruscoe added: “Wrexham AFC play in the English domestic system and we play in the Welsh domestic system and we just think, wouldn’t it be great to have another Wrexham side doing so well, but playing in the Welsh domestic system and hopefully get up the leagues.

“We also want to make a positive impact in the community and hopefully create opportunity through the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented