Harry Kane earns Tottenham victory in bad-tempered clash with Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry Kane earns Tottenham victory in bad-tempered clash with Brighton

By Press Association
Harry Kane celebrates his winner (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Harry Kane celebrates his winner (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Harry Kane’s 25th goal of the season helped earn Tottenham a crucial 2-1 win over Brighton in a fiery encounter between the top-four rivals.

Both bosses, Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi, were sent off in the second half on a day when tempers boiled over on a number of occasions in north London.

Son Heung-min’s opener, his 100th goal in the Premier League, put the hosts in front, but Brighton were slick in a first half in which Kaoru Mitoma saw an effort ruled out before Lewis Dunk did equalise.

Danny Welbeck thought he had put the Seagulls ahead after the break, but his effort was ruled out, allowing Kane to have the final say with a firm strike with 11 minutes left.

Victory failed to stop chants against chairman Daniel Levy or in support of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, even though Spurs kept themselves in the top-four hunt.

There was a prickly exchange between Stellini and De Zerbi ahead of kick-off, with the Brighton boss pointing animatedly in the direction of his fellow Italian.

Once proceedings got under way it was the visitors who dictated possession and had early penalty appeals waved away before Tottenham hit them with a sucker-punch.

Son has endured a difficult campaign interspersed with flashes of brilliance and he provided another in the 10th minute.

Ivan Perisic passed the ball into Son’s path and the Spurs attacker worked a yard of space before he curled a shot sumptuously into the top corner from 25-yards.

It was Son’s 11th goal in all competitions and more significantly his 100th in the Premier League, but it failed to halt the Seagulls’ flow.

Mitoma had the ball in the net with 17 minutes played but his effort was ruled out after he controlled possession around his bicep area, with both the assistant referee and VAR in agreement it was handball.

Brighton continued to press for an equaliser and Hugo Lloris produced a brilliant save to deny Alexis Mac Allister before Moises Caicedo’s effort seconds later hit a post.

The discontent of the home supporters’ was already noticeable and De Zerbi saw his team level with 34 minutes played.

Lewis Dunk celebrates his equaliser for Brighton
Lewis Dunk celebrates his equaliser for Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Dunk, Brighton’s 6ft 4inch captain, was inexplicably left unmarked at the back post and headed home Solly March’s corner.

De Zerbi had no hesitation in celebrating in front of the Spurs bench and was almost jubilant again minutes later, but March dragged a left-footed shot wide.

While Tottenham wing-back Pedro Porro directed a header on to the roof of the net before the break, the half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos from the home fans.

More drama was in store at the beginning of the second half, with Brighton denied a second goal in the 55th minute.

Not long after Jason Steele had thwarted Perisic’s low effort, Welbeck saw a shot deflect past Lloris, but his and the visitors’ celebrations were cut short.

Tempers flared on the touchline as Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi were both sent off
Tempers flared on the touchline as Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi were both sent off (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Welbeck’s effort deflected off the hand of team-mate Mac Allister and VAR decided it was enough to disallow the effort.

Minutes later and further chaos reigned on the touchline when both benches were embroiled in a heated exchange while the game was still going on.

While De Zerbi was in the thick of the action, Stellini stood away from the drama in his own technical area, but referee Stuart Attwell decided to send off both managers.

The reaction of the Spurs supporters was to chants for former boss Pochettino and call for Levy to leave the club.

Without De Zerbi’s presence, Brighton’s control dwindled and Kane and Dejan Kulusevski both fired over.

Harry Kane fires home Tottenham's winner
Harry Kane fires home Tottenham’s winner (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Mitoma saw penalty appeals waved away soon after before further chants of ‘Levy out’ from the home supporters, but they quickly turned into celebrations thanks to a familiar source.

Son combined with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the right and the latter cut the ball back for Kane, who saw a fierce effort from 18 yards deflect beyond Steele.

The home fans continued to make their feelings known with further chants against Levy and for Pochettino before a whirlwind encounter was brought to a close.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented