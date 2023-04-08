Wednesday will be different, says Frank Lampard after Chelsea’s loss at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday will be different, says Frank Lampard after Chelsea’s loss at Wolves

By Press Association
Frank Lampard is upbeat ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Spain (Nick Potts/PA)
Boss Frank Lampard eased fears Chelsea will be outgunned by Real Madrid after a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’ first-half stunner downed the visitors as Lampard’s return failed to produce a response.

The 44-year-old, back until the end of the season after the sacking of Graham Potter, could not inspire the Blues in his first game in charge since being sacked in January 2021.

They remain 11th in the Premier League – ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg in the Bernabeu – but Lampard downplayed worries Chelsea will struggle in Spain after a limp loss at Molineux.

He said: “If you are worried don’t come. The players shouldn’t be. I’m not saying the squad doesn’t have that aggression, it’s just bringing it together. Wednesday will be a completely different game.

“I’m very happy to be back. We have a huge game waiting for us on Wednesday where everything changes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
“It’s a big task managing Chelsea, we know we’re not in a position we want to be in. There’s always a reason for it.

“I didn’t expect to solve everything in one day. You have to have more aggression in your game, more speed and more competitive duels which go your way.

“The players need to be aware of that because without that you can’t win games. It was interesting to see anyway, I’m here to help with that. It’s not stinging criticism, I know there’s a lot of talent there.”

There was little fight from Chelsea in the first half and they did not match Wolves blow-for-blow.

If the hosts lacked quality at times they made up for it in effort, especially without suspended skipper Ruben Neves.

Half chances for Toti Gomes and Mario Lemina came and went before Nunes produced the only serious moment of class to win the game after 31 minutes.

Daniel Podence’s cross was touched on by Matheus Cunha and Kalidou Koulibaly only cleared as far as Nunes, who cracked a brilliant angled half-volley across Kepa – his first goal since last summer’s £38million move from Sporting Lisbon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Wolves’ Matheus Nunes (right) celebrates his goal (Nigel French/PA)

Wolves had something to protect and, ultimately, did it without many scares even if Chelsea marginally improved after the break. That Lampard called for £207.5m worth of talent from the bench and they never made a difference summed up their season.

There was nothing to threaten Jose Sa and Wolves could have made it easier had Cunha and Diego Costa not wasted chances on the break.

Victory lifted them to 12th, a place behind Chelsea – albeit eight points behind – and, crucially, four points above the relegation zone.

“We are happy for today, three points more. It’s going to be a long and hard race,” said boss Julen Lopetegui, with Wolves’ last three home wins coming against Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

“The goal is good news for the team, we’re happy for Nunes because it’s three points, not only the goal but to have three points more means you have done very good work. We’re happy for the team to highlight the form the team has shown.

“Each team can beat any team in the Premier League. That’s why we have to put the focus in the work we have done.

“I prefer to highlight all the team. We are going to need them to achieve our aim at the end of the season.”

