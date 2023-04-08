Adam Sadler focused on preparing team as Jesse Marsch linked with Leicester job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Adam Sadler focused on preparing team as Jesse Marsch linked with Leicester job

By Press Association
Leicester caretaker manager Adam Sadler is only focused on the team with reports linking Jesse Marsch with the job (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester caretaker manager Adam Sadler is only focused on the team with reports linking Jesse Marsch with the job (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester interim head coach Adam Sadler would not be drawn on reports suggesting Jesse Marsch is in advanced talks to take charge at the King Power Stadium as he reflected on a “deeply disappointing” 1-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Bournemouth.

England midfielder James Maddison was guilty of gifting the Cherries the only goal, playing a blind back pass which was picked off by Philip Billing before he fired beyond Daniel Iversen five minutes before half-time.

But Bournemouth were worthy winners having created a string of chances throughout the first half and early in the second, with Leicester only belatedly coming to life after attacking substitutions around the hour mark and still then failing to carve out any clear opportunities.

If Marsch is the man to replace Brendan Rodgers on a more permanent basis, the American will have seen the scale of the challenge he would face in trying to keep the Foxes, now without a win in eight league games, in the top flight only seven years after they won it.

“I’m not going to speculate on potential new managers,” Sadler said. “As it stands, the job Mike (Stowell) and I have been tasked with is to prepare this team the best we can. Whatever the club decide to do going forward is absolutely their preogative.

“The focus has been Mike and I giving these players the best version of ourselves to approach this challenge. We know it’s a big challenge and it’s one we’re up for. We’ve just been told by the club to do the work until told otherwise.”

Sadler has now overseen two home defeats since Rodgers was sacked last weekend and the frustration of the fans was clear as boos rang out at the final whistle before some chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s a little lack of confidence in the group at this moment,” Sadler said. “It’s disappointing but we have to move on from this quickly.

“We’re in a fight, that’s clear to see, and I think it’s really important to make sure the players stay united and ready for what’s ahead.

“I thought there was a great energy in the stadium at kick off and then in the early part of the game and we really appreciated that support. At the end of the game they made their feelings known, we have to accept that.

“We haven’t been able to produce a performance they can be happy with and I think that’s fair comment.”

Bournemouth, who started the day only one place above Leicester in 18th but finished it up in 15th, looked the more purposeful and organised of the two sides as they carved out early chances for Billing and Dominic Solanke.

A flurry of opportunities then followed at the start of the second half and Gary O’Neil’s only frustration was that his side did not put the game to bed.

“I was pleased with a lot of it,” he said. “I think it should have been more comfortable scoreline-wise.

“The bi-product of it staying 1-0 was that in the end Leicester throw caution to the wind and you have to show a resilience, a gritty determination to make sure you leave with the three points we definitely deserved and the lads managed to do that.”

It was a fourth league win in eight for Bournemouth and O’Neil said his side were in a “good spot” as they try to move away from trouble.

“Away wins in the Premier League feel very big, all wins for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League feel big,” he said.

“But an away win at this time of the season, and the fact it’s against a team in and around you, it has a big feel to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol-Anne.
5 clues that helped police snare Fife killer Ross Taggart
George Oliver has been jailed.
Victim's family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy's…
Easter treats: Ginger hot cross bun trifle and Easter bunny cupcakes
Ian Riches form the Woodland Working Group at Kinclaven.
Former submariner praises Perth 'rhodie-bashing' perks
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response…
Ian Campbell praised Arbroath's spirit in the Dundee draw. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games…
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
2
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented